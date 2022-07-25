WATERLOO, IA- Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB) announced that Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the US, donated $8,000 in grant funding. This grant will help support feeding communities in Powesheik County through the Backpack Program, Mobile Food Pantry Program, and provide continued support to partner agencies in the area.
“The support we receive from partners like Bayer Fund is invaluable to our mission to eliminate hunger in our community,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Through this grant, we are now able to provide additional meals to communities facing food insecurity in northeast Iowa.”
Bayer Fund’s Food and Nutrition grants support programs that address malnutrition by improving access to nutritious foods. They focus on projects that use comprehensive, sustainable approaches to increasing access to and use of nutritious foods; encourage long-term behavior changes that address obesity and food insecurity; and that target under-served communities, rural communities, and families with children under the age of five. Roughly 40% of Bayer Fund goes towards annual requests addressing malnutrition and hunger alleviation.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like those at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank that help combat the critical issue of food insecurity and ultimately helping ensure the community has access to healthy, nutritious food.”
In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health & Wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million.