The NEIFB distributes food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance.

WATERLOO, IA- Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB) announced that Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the US, donated $8,000 in grant funding. This grant will help support feeding communities in Powesheik County through the Backpack Program, Mobile Food Pantry Program, and provide continued support to partner agencies in the area.

“The support we receive from partners like Bayer Fund is invaluable to our mission to eliminate hunger in our community,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Through this grant, we are now able to provide additional meals to communities facing food insecurity in northeast Iowa.”