Beginning July 1, The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is collecting personal care items for our neighbors in need. Summer is a tough time for many local families, and we, along with other social service agencies are in short supply of personal care items. We believe these items are basic necessities to live a healthy, happy life. These items include but are not limited to toilet paper, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and more.
NEIFB is currently looking for business and organizations to serve as donation locations. You can help by agreeing to keep a bin at your business or nonprofit organization to allow your clients and regular guests to donate until August 7. Interested businesses can contact Jared at jfeigenbaum@NEIFB.org.