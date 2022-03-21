The race for Bremer County Supervisor District 3 added a new candidate Monday with current Supervisor Tim Neil filing paperwork for the seat.
Neil, a lifelong Republican, is running as an Independent to avoid challenging supervisor and fellow Republican Dewey Hildebrandt, the current representative of District 3, in the primary.
A change in the law which moved the boundaries of the supervisor districts in accordance with the 2020 Census, put the two men, who currently serve on the three-member board of supervisors, in the same territory of the newly-carved District 3.
The redistricting goes into effect Jan. 1.
Currently, Hildebrandt represents District 3 and Neil, District 2. Had it not been a redistricting year, each supervisor had planned to run for their respective district.
But the new line between districts 2 and 3 put them in this predicament: Hildebrandt, who had over two years left on his term, had the remainder of his clock wiped out, so if he wanted to stay in office, he had to run for it as the seat was representing the new district.
Neil, on the other hand, found himself in new territory as the new lines put his residence in District 3.
However, even without the redistricting, his seat would have been up for election as the supervisor terms are staggered to ensure continuity.
However, once in a new district, Neil had two choices — move his residence to the new District 2, a step he said he was not prepared to take, or run for office in the newly created District 3 against Hildebrandt.
Neil chose the latter, but as an independent candidate would go straight to the general election.
That new District 3 includes approximately 55% of Hildebrandt’s current territory and 45% of Neil’s in addition to new areas.
Neil told Waverly Newspapers on Monday afternoon that his experiences so far have prepared him for continuing to do the job.
Serving as mayor of Plainfield, and prior to that as a city councilman for 12 years, Neil resigned on Dec. 31, 2010, to take the supervisor job.
Currently, he is the president of the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors, and vice chair of the Northeast Iowa Response Group.
He is also the chair of the Emergency Management Committee and the chair of the Bremer-Waverly Law Board.
Among his accomplishments, he lists major improvements of secondary roads, the construction of two secondary road sheds to house updated trucks and motor graders, and attention to fiscal responsibility.
“In the next term, I want to help get the Emergency Medical Association back on track with declaring it an essential service in Bremer County,” he said. “It needs a major fix or overhaul, but you want to use the money wisely.”
Neil said if elected, he would be focused on road reconstruction and bridge replacement, develop 240th Street as a main corridor between Waverly and Shell Rock, improve space needs of the county and courthouse and stay active in resolving constituents’ issues.
“I like the idea that everybody in the new District 3 will get to vote,” Neil said of the general election. He (Hildebrandt) has 10 years and I have 12, it’s not new to either one of us.”