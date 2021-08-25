Nick Nelson wants to serve the community, and he also wants to be able to make a personal connection with those whom he protects.
That’s what attracted him to become part of the Waverly Police Department.
Nelson, a 2016 Janesville High School graduate and holder of a Hawkeye Community College police science degree, took his oath of office Tuesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm raged outside of Waverly City Hall.
Staying dry inside the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers to witness the event were Nelson’s girlfriend, Sarah McAhren, and their 13-month-old daughter, Athena.
Nelson said he and McAhren decided to buy a house in town to raise Athena here. He learned the police department here was looking for a new officer. He was with the Waterloo Police Department for about two years and has his certification.
“I decided I would give myself a chance to be closer to home, and I get to be closer to Athena and be in a community that I actually really enjoy being in and want to be a part of for a long time,” Nelson said.
He said the day-to-day unknowns of the job was what attracted him to the field.
“It’s something new every day, it’s different, it’s exciting,” he said as Athena was grabbing at his badge. “It’s just something different that keeps me entertained, and I love being a part of the community and serving the public.”
He also liked the small-town feel that Waverly has, comparable to Janesville. He said it’s better to raise a family here.
“It’s a gorgeous town, and I love a lot of the people here,” Nelson said. “The people are so friendly and welcoming. It’s a lot quieter. It’s a better environment for me and my family, I think.”
After earning his degree at Hawkeye, Nelson served as a civilian jailer with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office before taking an accelerated officer certification program through the Waterloo department.
Chief Rich Pursell said the Waverly PD has a thorough application process.
“When somebody makes it through all of our testing that we do for the civil service, they’re all pretty qualified by the time they make to what we call our certified top 10 list,” Pursell said. “He meets all of the pre-requirements for our employment.
“What’s unique about Nick is that he’s already a certified peace officer. He mentioned all of the things he’s not getting in Waterloo… (and) their call volume is so high. They have a hard time getting out and doing a lot of things that we’re actually able to do in a smaller community. He wants to bring that here, so we’re excited to have him on board.”
McAhren said having Nelson as a police officer makes her feel safer no matter where they may live.
“I enjoy hearing everything that he gets to encounter,” she said. “I’ve rode along in Waterloo, so that was pretty interesting all of the different stories.”
“It keeps her entertained,” Nelson adds to a chuckle.
He said that working in Waverly will fit his style of policing.
“I want to be a part of the community, be a member, stopping and talking to people, being at sporting events, get to know some of the kids and just being a bigger part of the community than what I was allowed to in Waterloo,” he said. “It’s more of a community, and I wanted to be a part of that.”