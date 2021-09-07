Nestlé has again offered to sponsor the entire fireworks display during Waverly Oktoberfest. The $5,000 fireworks show launched over the Cedar River from the Rail Trail bridge has become an integral part of Waverly’s Oktoberfest celebrations. Nestlé has covered the expenses of these shows at each of the last two festivals. This year’s display will be the third and is scheduled to take place Friday, October 1st at 8:00 PM. In the event of rain, fireworks may be pushed back to Saturday, October 2nd.
A fireworks show was initially added to the Oktoberfest schedule in 2018. When approached about supporting the festival, Nestlé Factory Manager, Katrina Lucas proposed a large donation to go toward something spectacular. You won’t see fireworks at many Oktoberfest celebrations, but watching this display from Kohmann Park, it is hard to imagine Waverly’s festival without it. The fireworks display will immediately follow the last polka band of the evening, Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen and will be followed by a rock show by Last Call featuring members of The Bar Flyz on the festival’s River Stage. Later Friday evening, That 80s Band from St. Louis, Missouri will perform a mix of eighties favorites in the main tent.
The 2021 fireworks display will be produced by J&M Displays’ Jeff Mather and Jason Dorman who also produced the displays in 2018 and 2019. Mather has produced several fireworks displays in the surrounding area and is known for his exciting and fast-paced approach.
Several Waverly area businesses have continued or even increased their sponsorship levels for the 2021 festival. The board attributes this both to the reputation Waverly Oktoberfest has developed as a family-friendly celebration and to the fact the event was cancelled in 2020. In addition to Nestlé, some of the businesses responsible for making the 2021 festival possible include Denver Insurance Agency, The ACCEL Group, First Maxfield Insurance, Meyer Pharmacy, First National Bank, Waverly Health Center, CUNA, RADA Manufacturing, Northern Iowa Therapy, Cedar Valley Portables, Elsamiller Electric, Miller True Value, Yoder Construction, Tatro Electric, and KWAY Radio. These sponsorships along with sustaining memberships, fundraisers and patrons enjoying the festival fund this completely volunteer-run event
More information about the weekend’s activities can be found at https://www.waverlyoktoberfest.com.