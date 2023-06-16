A staple company in Waverly’s history and economic development hit a centennial mark this year, which was noted with a community celebration on Friday.
Nestlé’s Waverly factory welcomed employees, families, community members and a U.S. Senator to a party honoring the 100th anniversary of the factory’s presence in town.
Sen. Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara, were among the guests who attended the lunch for which special tents were set in a spot close to the Cedar River. Music and an inflatable set for kids added to the spirit of the celebration.
Katrina Lucas, the Waverly factory manager, welcomed the guests.
"This manufacturing site has been here for over a 100 years," she said. "If you imagine a 100 years, that's Great Depression, world wars, changing consumer habits that we've survived through, and it's all because of the hard work of all the employees that have ever worked here that has kept the business going. So we look forward to having another 100 years in this community."
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman praised the company’s impact and emphasized its contributions to the local economy.
"A 100 years in a community and providing a footprint, not only a physical footprint, but a social footprint, and an economic footprint is so valuable," he said.
Nestlé USA Chief Technical Officer Detlef Krost thanked the community and employees for their continued efforts in making the Waverly operation a successful one.
"It is because of you that we are successfully operating in Waverly," Krost said. "It is because of the hard work of the generations of people before and you guys right now, and hopefully, the generations to come."
Brief History
Still remembered in town as Carnation, the Waverly factory began operations in 1923, processing fresh milk from local dairy farms into evaporated milk. The original Carnation Company was founded in 1899 in Kent, Washington.
The history of the company is easily traceable by the history of its signature products. The instant milk pioneered by Carnation Company in 1955 was an overwhelming success and the Waverly factory was one of the facilities that started producing it.
In 1965, a self-contained plant was built north of the existing one to accommodate the production of Carnation Instant Breakfast. In the 1970s, Carnation Hot Cocoa mix hit the market and both Waverly operations produced it to meet the demand.
In the 1980s, the factories were combined into one complex. Carnation Company was acquired by Nestlé, S.A. Of Vevey, Switzerland, making the Waverly facility part of the world’s largest food company. In 1988, Nestlé announced a $18 million in modernizing and expanding the Waverly operation. By 1995, Nestea and Nesquik were added to the product line. More additions followed, including bringing Ovaltine production to Waverly. In 2021, the Waverly location became the sole producer of powdered Nesquik in the U.S. and Canada.
Connie Tolan, the city's planning and development specialist, who attended the event, said the Waverly operation is the eighth largest employer in town.
"Not only is Nestlé a valued employer in Waverly, providing quality employment for many individuals over the years, they are also a generous corporate citizen," she told Waverly Newspapers. "From sponsoring fireworks during Oktoberfest and providing hot cocoa for Christmas Greetings on Main, to serving on the Economic Development Commission, Nestle employees and leadership contribute significantly to the quality of life in Waverly. And the smell of hot cocoa in the air is definitely a bonus."
Today, the factory, which boasts four processing lines and eight packaging lines, has an annual cost of production of approximately $234 million and employs 200 people.