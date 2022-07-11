I will be going to my 64th annual class reunion. 64th! We had 37 members in that class. I was class secretary and won a National Merit Scholarship. My best friend, Ruth, died of a brain tumor before we had been out for even a year. I know others are gone.
With that class size, everyone was expected to be in sports. I was tall and slender but did not play basketball—a serious setback to my acceptance. I was the steady girlfriend of a sports great in all sports in his class of 25 and that seemed to make up for some of my refusal to play basketball.
I know one farmer is alive and well—he organized this reunion. Wonder how many of us there are still around and how many will be able to come?
Frank and I have already enjoyed how he and my first husband traded seats in Miss Smith’s study hall so that the boy who would become my first husband could sit right behind me. He told Miss Smith she had made a mistake on her seating chart. She believed him.
Frank’s father and my father both had adventures working with mules. Naming the mules is part of farm lore.
I have already had the realization that when back in Altoona, if I want to see a friend from long ago, I needed to be looking at people bald or with gray hair.
The seven of us, brothers and sisters, are alive and kicking at 71-82. Who would ever have thought we’d make it so far, so well.
Two family reunions this summer—the group of 74 first cousins plus the closely related “others.” One in Norwalk and one in New Virginia. Fried chicken, mac and cheese, corn casserole, potato salad, ice tea and lemonade, desserts—Oh, my. And the stories! I’m going to take my new favorite dessert—Cactus Bread Pizza from Pizza Ranch.
58 aprons, 4 books, one notebook with presentation outline of history and photos of aprons—don’t we become fascinated by wonderful things given the chance? Left to me in Will of another Iowa friend/librarian/storyteller. What a surprise.
Twice with Texas medicine in late 60’s, endured horrific miscarriages of the wanted before Roe V Wade, and I survived because I was raised to think and be strong. I could say “No.” I could change health care providers. A nation’s return to the barbarity of those two times in medical “care” will kill many.
The real problem for me with computer-assisted everything? Age and arthritis play roles. All services in person and by computer are provided by someone’s grandchildren—some of you know what I mean. Those little ones are still invincible and seem to believe they are pert’ near immortal. I was told “150 in call waiting. Thank you for your patience.” Is that my problem or something Veridian should address?
I read online suggestions about how to actually reduce violence. De-escalation, the Stroop test, BAM, the Good Samaritan Study present interesting perspectives. If we can stop shoveling out guns and worshipping the gun as the answer to everything; I think we can begin to reduce violence but the other work must accompany any attempt to stop the profit from guns. Violence interrupter organizations will receive Federal funding—at least that funding is in the proposed budget.
Please do not give me that but we use our guns for hunting and guns are in the Constitution blather. Everyone has heard and some feel obligated to repeat that stuff over and over again even as we deal with mass shootings over and over and over and over and over again.
Computer games and violence? Downtown Minneapolis where kids used fireworks to “play” a live and no consequences violent game tells me that those games have a negative effect.
So delightful to receive a handwritten thank you for a graduation gift!
Family Reunion and sure, there was the who’s dead, and the who SHOULD be here, and the catalog of illnesses and treatments, and no children but as an old lady myself; I had a good time. I took a game and one of the men stopped me to thank me for bringing some intelligent conversation to the whole thing. I had a remarkable photograph where all could try to find 4 specific family member truck drivers and brought a brick as my matriarichal lineage involves the brickmakers and bricklayers of early Iowa. Had two questions about that brick. So much fun!
Many new and old things to wonder about. “Live” is still an interesting place to be.