More than 80 Northeast Iowa musicians will perform with the UNI New Hortizons Band at the group’s winter concert on Monday, Dec. 12.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Admission is free, and a complimentary reception will follow the performance.
Diana Blake of Waverly directs the New Horizons Band, which is open to persons aged 50 and older and rehearses twice a week during fall, spring, and summer sessions. Musicians come from Waverly, Denver, Shell Rock, Sumner, Tripoli, Fairbank, Oran, Fredericksburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Dike, New Hampton, Maynard, Parkersburg, Reinbeck and Wellsburg.
The December program will range from Christmas selections to concert band standards by Alfred Reed and Claude T. Smith. Nancy Morris of New Hampton will solo on the alto saxophone in “Harlem Nocturne.” A group comprised of Brad Jensen and David Glenn-Burns of Cedar Falls, Jo VanDeBerg of Sumner, Jim Moeller of Denver, Betty Winther of Waterloo and Rita Losh of Oran will be featured in “Dixieland Jamboree.”
The concert also will include a performance by the University of Northern Iowa student double reed ensemble.