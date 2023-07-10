The New Horizons Band will close out Waverly’s Heritage Days celebration with a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Kohlmann Park.
Under the direction of Diana Blake, the 80-piece band is part of the University of Northern Iowa Community School of Music. It is open to persons aged 50 and older and rehearses twice a week during fall, spring and summer sessions. The group has scheduled July concerts in Waverly, Cedar Falls, and Grundy Center.
Concertgoers should bring lawn chairs to the event. The program will include a medley of movie marches, “American We” march, “Deep River,” “Best of the Beatles,” “Star-Spangled Spectacular,” featuring music by George M. Cohan, “A Leroy Anderson Portrait,” “El Capeo” and “Themes from Pictures at an Exhibition.”