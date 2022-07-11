The New Horizons Band will close out Waverly’s Heritage Days celebration with a 7 p.m. concert in Kohlmann Park on Sunday, July 17.
Under the direction of Diana Blake, the band is part of the University of Northern Iowa Community School of Music. It is open to persons aged 50 and older and rehearses twice a week during fall, spring and summer sessions. The group has scheduled July concerts in Waverly, Grundy Center, Sumner and Cedar Falls.
Area residents performing in the July 17 concert include Richard Moeller, Linda Moeller and Jeff Frantzen of Waverly; Steve Reints of Shell Rock; Jim Moeller of Denver; Karan Boevers of Readlyn; Lawain Judisch of Tripoli, and Jo VanDeBerg of Sumner.
The program will include Highlights from West Side Story and a medley of movie and television themes by John Williams. Other selections include Seventy-Six Trombones, Woodwind Polka, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, When I’m Sixty-Four, Irving Berlin’s Songs for America, Big Spender and a compendium of marches by Karl King.
In case of rain, the concert will move to the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Auditorium.