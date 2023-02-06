Laura Belin

Laura Belin

The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee elected Rita Hart as the next party chair on Jan. 28 by 34 votes to 14 for Brittany Ruland and one for Bob Krause.

Hart promised to focus “squarely on helping our party begin winning elections again,” and had submitted a detailed plan (enclosed in full below) to make that happen. She touted her experience as a former state senator who had won two races in a district Donald Trump carried, raised $5 million as a 2020 congressional candidate, and outperformed Joe Biden by more than Iowa’s other three Democrats running for U.S. House that year.

Laura Belin is the publisher, editor, and primary reporter for Bleeding Heartland, a community website focused on Iowa politics. She is also the Statehouse reporter for KHOI Radio in Ames and co-host of the station’s “Capitol Week” program, as well as a member of the Iowa Writers’ Collaborative. You can receive her original reporting and commentary through the Evening Heartland newsletter and links to her radio programs and what she’s been reading at her Substack, Iowa politics with Laura Belin. This article appeared on Jan. 30 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.