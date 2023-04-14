WAVERLY- The only thing that the Go-Hawks couldn't figure out on offense Thursday night was who scored the final goal.
Going with the strong wind in the first half, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team started off with immense pressure on the Tiger defense.
In the 13th minute, Anna Stromberg fired a strike from the top of the box that skirted across the ground. As the ball reached the keeper, it slipped through her hands and the Go-Hawks took a 1-0 lead.
Cedar Falls flipped the field for five minutes, but the W-SR defense got a big boot on the ball to get it back in their scoring third.
With 11 minutes to play in the first half, Stromberg let loose on a free kick, which was stopped by the goalie. The rebounded shot came off Alli Seegers' foot and found string to extend the lead to 2-0.
This was Seegers' fourth goal of the season already through three games after only having one all of last season.
"The transition has gone great," head coach Scott Schara said. "I think she's got four goals all of a sudden. She wanted to step out of that center back role and we had some positions to fill up there and she's played really nicely."
For Seegers, the transition was flawless due to her experience during club soccer.
"I talk to Schara earlier this year about moving up the field," Seegers said. "During club soccer I play more of an offensive position. I was really doing what the team needed the first two years. We really needed a defensive player. We graduated some girls from the midfield and switched formations so I thought it was a good time to move up and all the coaches were super supportive of it."
Early in the first half, Seegers landed awkward and was down for a few seconds before getting back up and continuing.
"I think it's the culture at Waverly," Seegers said. "We're taught to be tough and work through it. You're always going to have adversity and pushing through that is when you're going to see good results."
W-SR went into half with the two goal lead.
Now going against the wind in the second half, the Go-Hawks had no issue pressuring the Tigers in the offensive third.
Cedar Falls committed a hand ball penalty in the box which allowed Stromberg to take a penalty kick and she converted with ease.
"Personally, I love taking PK's," Stromberg said. "It's all about confidence. When you have that confidence you can really do whatever you want on the field."
The historically stout W-SR defense flexed their muscles during the second half when Cedar Falls pushed the ball into their scoring third. Katelyn Eggena stopped multiple shots during the stretch.
With Addie Ott taking a corner kick, a scrum ensued in front of the net with nearly everyone on both teams touching the ball. Eventually, the ball snuck past the keeper with everyone, including the players themselves, left wondering who scored the goal.
The Go-Hawks maintained the shut out to secure the 4-0 victory to move to 3-0 on the season with all games coming by shutout.
Stromberg led the way with two goals. Seegers added one with the other unknown at the time of writing.
"The win feels great," Schara said. "Cedar Falls is a great team and it was a great contest. To end it with a big win, we're really fortunate."
Unlike previous years, the Go-Hawks are fielding a team with multiple freshman starters, including Addie and Anaka Ott.
"They've fit in really good," Schara said. "We've got several freshman that stepped up. The Ott sisters seamed in and know where they need to be. That really helps us do what we want to do."
Stromberg is now tied for the lead on the team in goals with Seegers and adjustments have helped with that.
"I think at the beginning of the game we were maybe not in the best formation for us," Stromberg said. "It took us 10 to 15 minutes to figure that out what we needed to do better. We put two forwards up top with me because I was single and I think having support and my mids behind me gave me a chance to score some goals."
The turnaround will be quick for W-SR as they play Pella on Saturday at home, but looking ahead isn't the game plan for the season.
"It's always fun playing teams outside of your region," Schara said. "We saw them play last year and they return a lot of players. I think they have a really good forward that is going D1 so it's going to be a good challenge for us."