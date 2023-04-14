Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. High 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High 66F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.