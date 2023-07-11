Among the musical entertainment roster are three new bands to the Heritage Days scene. All with a tangibly individual sound, the new additions will round out the weekend set with the new and exciting.
Leigh Vorwald and April Bouzek are the female lead powerhouse vocalists of Smoking Gun Showdown, a country-rock band that offers a little bit of everything. They will kick off the festivities with the opening show on Friday evening.
Smoking Gun Showdown has been playing together since 2015, a band with a movie-like origin story. Vorwald and Bouzek started as something akin to rivals, frequently competing against each other in karaoke contests. One night, Bouzek finally said, “Aren’t we tired of singing karaoke? We should just start a band.”
The rest is history–the two became best friends and put together a great band of guys to complement their sound, all of the members contributing vocally. During the summers, Smoking Gun Showdown enjoys playing talent festivals and fairs with robust, compelling performances.
“We are looking forward to meeting the people, we love getting to know people, seeing what the festival is all about and having a good time. April and I get pretty interactive with the crowd and get off the stage. We can’t wait to play,” Vorwald says.
Classic Rock tribute band, Arch Allies, will light up Heritage Days with electric performances of all the best musical icons. Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, Tina Turner and Def Leppard are just a few of the names that will grace the stage. Their sing-along style paired with flashy video screen shows and confetti will prove to be a huge hit with upbeat crowds.
Dred I Dread, Minneapolis based reggae band, will close out the weekend with their smooth vocals and original music. Although this is the first time they are playing at Heritage Days, this will not be the first time they have visited Waverly.
“One of the first shows I played was in 1997 in Players Sports Bar, Waverly, Iowa, July 28,” lead singer, Peewee Dread says. “We had a great time…It was one of my inaugural moments with the band.”
With members from Minnesota, Jamaica, New Orleans, and Turkiye, the band says their sound reflects all of their origins. Their music promotes uplifting messages of love, unity and social justice.
“I am enjoying the full circle. 26 is one of my favorite numbers and it’s been 26 years since we’ve been down there. It’s a testament to our longevity. It hasn’t been easy but I’d rather have a journey of joy than one of pain,” he says.
Dred I Dread invites audiences into a shared, deep experience with their set. “I get to go into my dream space. As a young child, I have always had a dream to do exactly what I am doing. Sometimes I have to remind people that dreams do come true,” Peewee Dread says.