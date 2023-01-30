WATERLOO–Hawkeye Community College had a $444.5 million impact on the Cedar Valley region’s economy, including the support of 6,343 jobs, according to a recent study by EMSI Burning Glass during the fiscal year of 2019-2020. Hawkeye generates a return on investment to its students and taxpayers.

According to the report, every $1 students invest in their education at Hawkeye produces a return of $4.70 in future earnings, an average rate of return of 23.9%. Individuals who complete an associate’s degree also earn on average, $9,100 more per year compared to those with a high school diploma alone.