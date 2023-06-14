Have you been driving down our Bremer County blacktop roads lately and noticed new stream identification signs? This was a partnership program between multiple county groups, and part of a statewide endeavor to publicize our creeks and streams. Research has shown when folks identify with a stream, they are more concerned with its quality and protection.
Funding was awarded to Bremer County SWCD through the Iowa DNR County Creek Sign Grant Program, as part of their Water Quality Improvement Section-Section 319 Program. Steve Hopkins is the Nonpoint Source Coordinator for the Iowa DNR. Partners involved Bremer County SWCD-Mary Beth Zelle, who handled the documentations, the Bremer County Engineer Landon Moore and his staff who made sure the locations were correct and met their maintenance needs. Ron Lenth, Bremer SWCD Assistant Commissioner, and ISU Bremer County Extension Coordinator wrote the successful grant. The signs were printed by the Iowa Prisons Industry facility in Anamosa.
The streams identified include Baskins Creek, Buck Creek, Crane Creek, Dry Run Creek, Horton Creek, Section Run Creek. All of these originate here in Bremer County. The signs also indicate if they are located in the Cedar or Wapsipinicon River Watershed. Another sign, off Hwy 63 next to the quarry, identifies the county’s first denitrifying bioreactor on the Tom Manson farm.
Bremer County is proud of its efforts to preserve and protect our natural resources for future generations.