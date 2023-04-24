New collections of local student art are now on display in select Veridian Credit Union branches across Iowa, including in Ankeny, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Waverly. Each collection is sourced by local high school art classes and is also available online at veridiancu.org/artshare. It’s made possible by ArtShare, a partnership between Veridian and 11 Iowa high schools to publicly display approximately 125 pieces of student art each year in five Veridian branches across the state. Each piece is professionally framed or enclosed for display in a branch for one year.
“ArtShare is a beloved, 20-year tradition of displaying art from local students in Veridian branches,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist. “We’re grateful to the teachers and students who allow us to display these pieces, and we hope our branches and website help expand the audience for their talents.”
Participating Veridian branches and their partnering schools include:
Waverly Branch- 315 Oak Ridge Cir., Waverly
Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Veridian also offers an ArtShare Scholarship for $2,000 toward tuition for an education leading to a career in the arts. The application deadline is April 28, and inclusion in an ArtShare collection is not a requirement for eligibility. Details about the ArtShare Scholarship are available at veridiancu.org/scholarships.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with nearly 1,000 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.