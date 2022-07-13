To improve production and convenience in watering and harvesting, several new additions are now in operation at the Waverly Community Sharing Garden.
A woven trellis from metal hog panels was erected to allow tomatoes to be trained to grow on the panels, making harvesting quicker and easier for our volunteers. They also serve the purpose to help keep produce off the ground and less chance for damage.
To reduce labor in watering and lessening chances of damaging plants from dragging hoses, a specially designed system using PVC pipes and multiple shorter hoses is now in operation. This also allows multiple volunteers to water plants at the same time.