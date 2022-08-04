Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (LCMS), Cedar Falls, and Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) Shell Rock, will celebrate the installation of Vicar Joseph Goodroad on Sunday, August 7, 2022, during the 9 a.m. Divine Service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff Street, Cedar Falls.
Vicar Goodroad, a native of Missouri, is studying for the Holy Ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and has been assigned vicarage duties at Our Redeemer and Peace Lutheran during 2022-23. He graduated from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, with an accounting degree.