Things are beginning to take shape and become more clear with regard to our new/upgraded facilities.
Work continues to progress on the two new elementary sites. Much of the dirt work has been done, and where the streets will be located is now evident. In both cases, two driveways to the school will branch off of what will be city streets. At the northeast site, lower-level walls are now being installed. Work on the turning lanes has begun on the west site.
The HVAC upgrades at the high school are set to go to bid soon, with the idea that work could begin in the spring, depending upon accessing the needed equipment and materials. The new system should be up and running by the fall of 2023, but it may or may not be completed by the time school starts. This upgrade will provide air conditioning for the entire building for the first time.
At Shell Rock, initial designs for renovations have been created and feedback from staff on has been sought and received. Some final adjustment to the plan may be made as we move into a pricing exercise to ensure that what is being proposed is within budget (the same process used for the new schools). Once finalized, the plan will be put out for bid later this fall. We know for certain that there is currently considerable lead time required in order to acquire some of the materials needed in that project, so we are planning for the actual work to begin in the fall or early winter of 2023.
Completion dates for the elementary work are still very much up in the air. In an ideal world the two new schools are open for business when students start school in the fall of 2023. There is still a remote chance that happens, but it’s more realistic to plan on completion of the two of them to occur later in 2023. We will have a better idea of the dates when the calendar switches over to 2023.
The completion date for the new schools is important for planning the Shell Rock Elementary work. We know that we will be unable to keep our students in the school while the renovation is taking place, so we will need to relocate them for a period of time. It’s best to keep all the students and staff in one place, so the best option is to transport them to Waverly. If the new schools are finished before the next school year begins, and therefore the three existing elementaries are vacated, we would have the Shell Rock students attend one of those existing schools. If the new schools are finished later in the school year, it’s unlikely that we would move the Waverly students and staff in the middle of the year (moving three buildings into two doesn’t allow for a simple mid-year transfer). That means, then, that one of the new buildings would be available for the Shell Rock students to inhabit while work on their school takes place.
Much will change and more clarity will be provided over the next few months.