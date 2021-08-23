The 2021-22 school year got underway Monday with the usual hustle and bustle of students finding their way around, whether it’s reacclimating after three months away or orientating themselves in a new building.
At Waverly-Shell Rock High School, which serves as the transportation hub for all grade levels, teachers and administrators were out to make sure students were getting on the right buses to head to either Southeast, West Cedar, Margareta Carey or Shell Rock Elementary Schools, while also making sure they safely got into the high school or walk that last quarter-mile to the middle school.
W-SR School District Superintendent Ed Klamfoth was among those who helped orient students around before high school classes began at 8:15 a.m.
“It’s always exciting, the first day of school,” Klamfoth said. “It’s fun seeing the kids coming back. There are certainly some challenges, but we look forward to it.”
Inside the main office of the high school, several students were in line to make sure they have their class schedules or ask about obtaining supplies. One student asked about their parking pass sticker, which one of the secretaries said they would receive in their homeroom, along with their Chromebooks and any yearbooks they may have purchased.
There were a few who are new to the high school, whether they were promoted from the middle school as freshmen or have moved into the district.
Junior Braden Nolte moved to the western edge of the district from Clarksville with his mother over the summer. He said she felt going to W-SR was the right move for him.
“I am a little bit nervous, because this is my first day going to this school in general,” Nolte said. “I have no idea what I’m doing.”
Meanwhile, Abigail Hunemiller, a freshman, also said her promotion to high school is “nerve-wracking,” but she is a little more at ease.
“I know some people in high school I’ll probably get to see a lot,” Hunemiller said.
One of the classes Hunemiller is anticipating taking is Spanish.
“People in my family, they speak different languages, so I can talk to them a lot with it,” she said.
Nolte wasn’t sure what he will expect as he enters W-SR.
“Just a little bit (nervous),” he admitted. “It’ll be nice to get to meet some new people.”
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the 2021-22 academic year – the third that is affected at least partially by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 – and due to state law passed near the end of last school year, masks are not required. However, several students entered the building wearing them, though many did not.
On the other hand, the younger students who were boarding the buses, as well as the drivers, were masked, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires those on mass transit to wear them.
Klamfoth said the health emergency is “still a thing.”
“We have people that are concerned, and obviously so for the right reasons,” he said. “It’s a bit of a challenge, because just like everywhere, there are strong opinions on both sides of the issue of what we need to do.
“We’re hopeful it’s going to be a good year, but we just don’t know. If you asked me last year what the year would be like, I would’ve been surprised that we were still in school a month in. Things went well, and we were able to stay in, and hopefully, it’ll be the same thing this year.”
Within an hour after Waverly Newspapers interviewed Klamfoth outside the high school building, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is now named Comirnaty, for use in all patients 16 and older.
Klamfoth was curious about its availability for students under age 12. An emergency use authorization continues for children ages 12-15, while studies are still ongoing for kids ages 5-11, which covers elementary-age students.
“I don’t know if that will make much difference, or if there will be people, with the FDA approval, encourage them to get them or not,” Klamfoth said. “I’m not sure.”
Otherwise, Klamfoth expects W-SR to do great things for its students.
It’s simpler for freshman Hunemiller.
“To just get good grades and pass, I guess, without failing,” she said.