A new walk bridge, which connects the east and the west side of Alcock Park, is expected to be completed by the end of May.
The bridge is 2 feet above the 100-year flood level, and is replacing a structure that was completely washed out during a flood in 2016.
On May 3, Andy Hockenson, the director of the Bremer County Conservation Board, was presented with a $6,000 check, which was more than half of the cost of the bridge.
The donation was the result of a community fundraising effort by local organizations, such as Frederika Town and Country Women, Restore Our Wapsie (ROW), local businesses and private individuals.
“Organizations like the Frederika Town and Country Women were large contributors through hosting the canoe/kayak poker run,” Ann Harms, one of the bridge committee members, wrote in a press release. “Dam fish race proceeds were received. The ROW (Restore our Wapsie) forwarded its funds to the project also.”
Harms added that an account will remain open at the Security State Bank in Frederika for donation for further park improvements.
Hockenson said the Bremer County Conservation Board paid the rest of the expenses for the swing bridge.
FEMA initially awarded $20,000 to the bridge construction, but the money was used to update the electrical services for camper hookups, according to Hockenson.
There are about a dozen steps leading to the bridge, Hockenson added.
“Concern has been expressed about the accessibility of the bridge,” Harms noted in the press release. “Since there is road access to both sides of the park, they were not required to make it handicapped accessible.”
The park also features another new drive-over entrance span on the east side that replaced a former structure which was damaged by the 2019 flood.
Hockenson said no ribbon cutting is planned for now, but the “swing bridge will connect the two sides by foot.”
“Having a bridge is a blessing to our community and campers,” Harms said.