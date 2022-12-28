New Year resolutions are common this time of year. Some are easily broken; others are sincerely made, but hard to keep. The decision to quit tobacco is a commitment that takes self-control and support. Waverly Health Center reminds residents who have made the healthy choice to quit tobacco that help and support is available through Quitline Iowa.

In Iowa, 17.1% of adults smoke, One in 4 Iowa adults uses tobacco in some form; cigarettes are the most used. Tobacco is the leading cause of death for Iowans, taking the lives of more than 5,100 adults each year.