Jan. 1 marked 30 years since Kip Ladage and his friend Darrin Siefken made their first New Year’s Day paddling float — 13 years before Siefken opened CrawDaddy Outdoors in Waverly in 2005.
At the time, Ladage and several friends thought that they wanted to paddle every month of the year.
“What better way to ring in the New Year than with friends?” Ladage said rhetorically.
The float, like any paddling event, offers the opportunity to spot wildlife.
“This year we had bald eagles and trumpeter swans,” Ladage said. Sometimes participants see ducks.
A nesting pair of trumpeter swans was introduced to Iowa in 1998, the first time they appeared since 1883, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
With temperatures often below freezing, attempts to go from point A to point B have diminished.
“We have learned the hard way that you can’t necessarily put in at one access and assume you’re going to take out at the next access unless you’ve viewed it with your own eyes all the way,” said Ladage.
Now they paddle upriver, then turn around and float back down. Often, when it’s cold, they have to paddle below a dam or somewhere where the water’s “opened up — not choked with ice,” Ladage said.
One year, when they started to paddle back, the route they took was already frozen over, he recalled.
“Once Darrin opened up CrawDaddy’s, that made it easier to have extra canoes or kayaks on hand if people wanted to join us,” Ladage said.
Trips can take a few minutes to an hour, depending how many people are waiting. Siefken and Ladage will wear neoprene (wet-suit type) chest waders to help paddlers.
“We’re wearing waders so if we have to, we can get out and help the people up shore,” Ladage said.
As paddling’s popularity has risen, more river-lovers have joined the event.
“By golly if the weather’s warm we’ve had close to 80 people join us,” Ladage said.
Siefken’s records show on the 25th year of the float on the Cedar River at Plainfield, about 75 people attended. That was Jan. 1, 2017. Although Nashua temperature records were unavailable, the high in nearby New Hampton that day was 29 degrees Fahrenheit, National Weather Service data show.
“When it’s just miserable cold we don’t have too many,” Ladage said.
Siefken recorded just three participants on the 15th and 16th years, 2007 and 2008.
There is no charge to attend, Ladage said. “It’s not even an organized float. We just tell people where and when, and if they join, more power to them.”
Attendance has picked up with the advent of social media, he said.
There may be a hot beverage waiting at the end.
“It’s always nice to have a little hot chocolate when you get off the water,” Ladage said.
Waverly Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen attended the New Year’s Day float and promoted the event in his comments closing the Jan. 3 council meeting.
In speaking to the Waverly Newspapers, he independently echoed Ladage’s comment about the chance to see familiar faces.
“There were a lot of familiar faces, people that I knew people who’d done it in previous years,” Birgen said. “There’s always a couple new faces every time.”
This year, 21 paddlers put kayaks or canoes in at the Shell Rock River Adams Avenue access, per Siefken’s records. On that date in nearby New Hampton, the high was 18 degrees F.
The attendance can fluctuate greatly regardless of temperature. A year ago Jan. 1, 2021, when they floated the same stretch as this year and the high was 21 degrees — 50 people attended, Siefken’s records show.
Ladage, who is also the director of the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency, touted the event’s safety record.
“Nobody that’s paddling wants to get wet or hurt, so everybody’s extra cautious because of the weather,” said Ladage. “This has gone off without an incident for 30 years and we want to keep it that way.”