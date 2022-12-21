Discouragement is easy. Our world suddenly seems scary. The future of human society and our inability to get along here and abroad is flat out depressing. Russian aggression alone is unnerving and tragic. Are there even words to describe the needless loss of life, family separation, school less children, town destruction, and economic meltdown experienced by Ukraine? This conflict includes the threat of future Russian aggression on other neighboring countries as well. Equally alarming, it doesn’t appear there is an end to this war in sight.
And, for me, China has been an equal worry, but for different reasons. China’s enormous investment in African trade and road and bridge infrastructure is potentially tilting a whole continent’s momentum toward this economic powerhouse. Plus, China now has a highly successful space exploration and space defense program. Their spending in both areas is pace setting. And, increasingly, China is using its emerging strength to prop up dictatorships.
With these concerns in mind, I questioned David Fredrick, who served 28 years as a Commissioned Foreign Service Officer in five countries including five years heading the Peace Corp in Morocco, then 13 years bringing students to Wartburg College from 27 countries, finishing with 10 years conducting a multi-college overseas recruiting program. I asked David about my above worries and concerns. (Note: David and his wife Merry, the retired Director of Waverly’s treasured Self-Help International, as well as a co-volunteer with David in the World Food Prize program, have retired to the beautiful mountains of Virginia.)
My precise wording was: “as a lifetime insider into the inner-dynamics of our evolving world population, are you optimistic or pessimistic about our future?” His answer was rapid and largely without pause. (And it took me back some.)
“I am very optimistic. We are the sole country in the world with a history of ethnic, racial, cultural and religious diversity. It just doesn’t exist anywhere else. China does some economically strong things, but they are not free. They are not diverse. We are the only country with freedom of assembly, freedom of worship, freedom of press, freedom of vote, and freedom of marriage. That is what enables our entrepreneurial spirit to be unparalleled. It also super-charges an unmatched drive for excellence that propels American higher education and enables sustainability. Our sense of excellence is the counter to the drift to mediocrity that we witness whenever freedom and diversity lack. America’s undergirding educational drive for excellence is the driving force creating and advancing the human condition. That is exciting! Other country’s brightest and best are attracted to American education above all others, hands down. It is our deeply valued freedoms and diversity that enable American leadership and momentum and make me very optimistic for our country’s future!”
Wow! Waverly, this might be the time to shake off our deepest worries and stand extra tall, treasuring afresh our country and the wonderful town we have all helped build. Our political and value differences aren’t that big in the larger scheme of things, at least not at a level to keep us from loving each other and treasuring our way of life.
The late Duane Little, when we were establishing our Waverly identity a few years ago (Recall: “Waverly, a college river town with a rich heritage”) said that what makes Waverly so special is that no matter where one is, i.e.: downtown, south 218 business cluster, on the college campus, or at one of our businesses, or when living or visiting one of our north, south, west and east side housing communities, IT IS WAVERLY. We feel “Waverly.” We are one town!
Thank you, Duane! This is a huge part of our inherited identity. And now look, we are a wonderfully growing and thriving community! We have invested strongly in infrastructure with fantastic results. Our parks, our trails, our roads, our multiple resilient and thriving East and West Side Bremer Avenue businesses, our beautiful and prideful college campus, our strong industries on all four sides of town, together with diverse churches, caring service organizations, rock solid town services including recycling, and strong city hall leadership, give us unquestioned momentum.
Isn’t it time for optimism?! That is my new year’s nudge to all readers. Let’s use our blossoming town energy to help lead the future of the great American experiment that David Fredrick stated so well. Our town history of excellence, diversity and freedoms is so rich it beckons us to find new ways to lead statewide with “One Town” living.