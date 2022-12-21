Discouragement is easy. Our world suddenly seems scary. The future of human society and our inability to get along here and abroad is flat out depressing. Russian aggression alone is unnerving and tragic. Are there even words to describe the needless loss of life, family separation, school less children, town destruction, and economic meltdown experienced by Ukraine? This conflict includes the threat of future Russian aggression on other neighboring countries as well. Equally alarming, it doesn’t appear there is an end to this war in sight.

And, for me, China has been an equal worry, but for different reasons. China’s enormous investment in African trade and road and bridge infrastructure is potentially tilting a whole continent’s momentum toward this economic powerhouse. Plus, China now has a highly successful space exploration and space defense program. Their spending in both areas is pace setting. And, increasingly, China is using its emerging strength to prop up dictatorships.