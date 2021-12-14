The Grout Museum District, 503 South St. in Waterloo, has completed a year-long renovation of its 65-year-old planetarium. The space is now open exclusively to Museum members and will open to the general public on Dec. 27.
The newly renovated Planetarium, renamed the Norris Corson Family Planetarium, is one of only three in the state of Iowa that offers public programming.
The planetarium now features a 4K laser projector system, Digitalis planetarium control system, LED cove lights and 5.1 surround sound audio. The space also boasts new carpet, updated electrical a fresh coat of reflective paint on the original dome, and 30 new theatre-style reclined seats.
Admission to the Planetarium is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Museum Members are free of charge. Showtimes will be available at gmdistrict.org/planetarium.
To learn more visit gmdistrict.org/planetarium or call 319-234-6357. Want to become a member and visit the Planetarium for free? Visit gmdistrict.org/membership.
The Norris Corson Family Planetarium was made possible by the following contributors: Barbara Corson, Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, Cathy Livingston Fund (Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa), The Leighty Fund, Sandra Rada-Aleff, Sally Darragh, Kathy Breckunitch, Frederick W. Mast Family Fund and Greg & Lynette Harter.