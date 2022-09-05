News in a small town often has a special meaning for the community.
It is about everyday people, marking a milestone or just living, it’s about your neighbors and strangers you bump into at the grocery store or at the dog park.
On Wednesday, two such small town stories caught my eye just up the street from the paper as I was on my way to cover a story about Waverly’s Dan Hatala painting a mural on the Farmers Exchange building in South Riverside Park.
At Treasured Quilting and Gifts, 115 W Bremer Ave, owner Melissa Willens had put a flag to mark the beginning of the school year. She said she was glad to celebrate the kickoff of the fall by hanging the ABC flag outside her store.
Further up the street, at Liebau’s Strictly Hair, 109 W Bremer Ave, a sign noted a 60th anniversary. Curious about the person who wanted to advertise their birthday, I popped in. I quickly learned that it was Brenda Geuther’s birthday.
She was somewhat perplexed by my presence as she may have assumed that the hand written sign which said “Honk” would elicit responses only from motorists and not from the local newspaper editor walking by.
She told me she had been working at the barber shop for 38 years—a lifetime for some. I never cease to be amazed at stories about the longevity of an employee at a business. That is a testimony to the sense of community and loyalty that is harder to come by today. Some would say these are values of the past, but I think that they are worth preserving and teaching.
As if to affirm my thoughts, fate had placed in Brenda’s chair the one and only Don Landau, the founder with his wife Sue of area restaurants, including the East Bremer Diner. That restaurant is going through another transformation today, building on that legacy.
I have often reflected on the meaning of fate in reporting — on these random yet meaningful points in time that cross my path as I am on my way to a story.
Many times I have been so pressured by deadlines to go after the story I had planned that I have moved on without stopping to capture the signs of humanity along the way. I know I have regretted those decisions as I believe that those gems are unexpected gifts that I have always appreciated but not always captured.
On Wednesday, however, despite the time crunch, I purposely hit the pause button and took the time to record these signs of small town newsworthiness and think about them.
And since the ultimate purpose of journalism is sharing, here they are for the readers to reflect and rejoice in their presence.
I find it refreshing that news in a small town paper is homey, and healing.
