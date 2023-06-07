Grady Goetzinger is a big brother.
He’s 9, and his siblings, Sawyer, 6, and Archie, 5, look up to him.
While the two play baseball in the backyard, or run up and down the playset in their neighborhood, Grady occasionally joins in the fun.
But mostly, knowing the difference between play and duty, he’s made his garden a place to have both.
As if to emphasize the juxtaposition, the garden is placed in the backyard, next to the swings and not far from the soccer gates where neighborhood kids kick the ball around. But Grady would rather garden than go after a goal.
He does not have to be told he should care for his plants. He wants to weed, water, whatever it takes to make his plants grow.
Put otherwise, he’s an entrepreneur with a vision and this vision is growing every day as his tomatoes, pumpkins and cukes take a stand in the back yard and in the containers on the deck and next to the back stairs.
A soon-to-be fourth-grader at St. Paul’s in Waverly, Grady got some help from his family this winter in planting the seeds, but now that the green leaves and tender stalks are visible above ground, his idea is coming slowly to fruition.
The reason why his gardening is noteworthy is not just because it fills his summer schedule with grassroots activities, like watering and weeding.
It is because he wants to sell part of his produce at the farmers market but also, because he wants to give part of his proceeds to the church for its missions.
“To help people that need money and food,” he explained.
Grady’s garden is fenced so the plants are out of reach for nibblers like deer or rabbits, who often wander in the sizable yard, which adjoins other properties as well.
Inside the fence, Grady has spaced out the cukes and the pumpkins so they have plenty of room to grow. After all, he is expecting the pumpkins to be really big.
Next to the garden, a compost bin collects grass clippings and newspaper “leftovers,” as Grady put it, and turns them into “food for the soil.”
“Fruits and vegetables are considered greens, and the grass clipping and newspapers are considered browns,” he said, explaining the order of compostable products.
The good teacher that he is, Grady patiently explains how the waste turns into soil, underscoring his stewardship of the plants and the land, and making sure that his gardening practices are environmentally sound.
In other containers, placed closer to the house, his tomatoes are growing at a good clip and on the back deck, not far from an elegant garden furniture centered by an outdoors rug, three other containers sprout greens.
Among them are several brussel sprouts, but Grady has no plans to eat them himself. Asked what he would rather eat, he paused for a moment, then said, with disarming kid candor, “I like cheeseburgers.”
Grady is not just an excellent gardener, he is just as good of a storyteller and thinker.
“I don’t have a secret,” he says when asked about exactly how he keeps his plants looking so healthy. “My grandma says I have a green thumb.”
Grandma knows what she’s talking about, as on the day of my visit, Grady’s tomatoes looked a lot better than mine, by a long shot.
That prompted me to ask him what he likes about gardening.
That’s when he came up with this grown-up quip.
“It’s fun watching the plants grow,” he said.
Even though his brothers do not pitch in to help, that does not discourage Grady from keeping on with his garden.
Grady is modest in his expectations of his plants’ production power. He is counting on about 15 cucumbers, but knows that it would take a lot of work to get them.
His dedication shined as he showed me around. It so happened that as we talked, the clouds started to sputter a bit, ultimately delivering a much needed drizzle to the soil.
Instead of running from the rain, Grady, like a true gardener, stayed in it, rejoicing in the blessing.
“Lately, it’s been pretty dry and I’ve had to water the garden a lot,” he said. “At first, I thought most of my plants were dying, but now that it’s raining, I think the garden is going to be pretty good this year.”