MARRIAGES RECORDED
Courtney Lynn Anderson, Waverly, and Blake Tyler Solberg, Waverly, March 5 in Cedar Falls.
Alec Joseph Deppe, Cedar Falls, and April Lynn Armbrecht, no city of residence listed, March 5 in Cedar Falls.
Mikala Serthpphia Sidney, Waverly, and Augustin (no middle) Mucyo, Waverly, March 11 in Waverly.
Caitlin Rebecca Kaltenbach, Waverly, and Charles Arthur Louk, Waverly, March 11 in Waverly.
Brooklyn Vanessa Anderson, Waverly, and Levi John Neal, Waverly, March 22 in Waverly.
Kari Alison Hillman, Waverly, and Tyler Joseph Hemer, Waverly, March 25 in Waverly.
Brandi Areil Williams-Quentin, Waverly, and Jeffery Adam McRobie, Waverly, March 25 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS FILED March 10 – 28
Jenna Marie Swallow, Waverly, v. David Randall Palmer, Waterloo.
DISTRICT COURT March 19 – 28
Alexander Jameson Liss, 37, River Falls, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to first-offense operating while intoxicated and was sentenced on March 21 to two days in the Bremer County Jail or a DOT-approved hotel program/drinking driver’s course within the next 120 days, with credit for time served. Liss was ordered to pay a $1,250 fine plus surcharge, payable in installments of $50 at least every 30 days; plus court costs, attorney fees and Category B restitution. Liss’ driving privileges were revoked and he was to take the drinking driver’s course, a substance abuse evaluation and abide by its findings.
Darwin Scott Brunko, 23, Shell Rock, pleaded guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced on March 25 to serve two days of a 30-day-otherwise-suspended sentence in Bremer County Jail or a DOT-approved hotel program/drinking driver’s course within the next 120 days, with credit for time served. Brunko was ordered to pay a $1,250 fine plus statutory surcharge payable in installments of $50 at least every 30 days; plus court costs, attorney fees and Category B restitution. Balance due March 28, $1,537.50. Brunko’s driving privileges were revoked. Brunko was placed on a year supervised probation to the Department of Corrections; terms include payment of an enrollment fee, abstaining from alcohol, avoiding any establishment that mainly sells alcohol, taking the drinking driver’s course, a substance abuse evaluation and abiding by its findings. Brunko was ordered to pay a companion charge to which he pleaded guilty to failure to maintain control.
Jared Lance Jennings, 29, Charles City, pleaded guilty to first-offense OWI and was sentenced on March 25 to serve two days of a 60-day-otherwise-suspended sentence in Bremer County Jail within the next 90 days with credit for time served; and was ordered to pay a $625 fine plus surcharge and court costs payable in installments of $50 or more at least every 30 days and all applicable Category B restitution. Balance due March 28, $938.75. Jennings’ driving privileges were revoked. Jennings was placed on a year supervised probation to the Department of Corrections; terms include payment of an enrollment fee, abstaining from alcohol, avoiding any establishment that mainly sells alcohol, taking a drinking driver’s course and a substance abuse evaluation and abiding by its findings.
James Gregory Langreck, 30, West Union, pleaded guilty to first-offense operating while intoxicated and was sentenced on March 25 to serve seven days of a 365-day-otherwise-suspended sentence in Bremer County Jail within the next 120 days, in 48-hour increments, with credit for time served; and was ordered to pay a $1,250 fine plus surcharge, payable in installments of $50 at least every 30 days; plus court costs and applicable Category B restitution. Balance due March 28, $1,657.50. Langreck’s driving privileges were revoked. Langreck was placed on a year supervised probation to the Department of Corrections; terms include payment of an enrollment fee, abstaining from alcohol, avoiding any establishment that mainly sells alcohol, taking a drinking driver’s course, a substance abuse evaluation and abiding by its findings.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC March 19 – 28
Candies Lakay Spearman, Charles City, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.