A former Muscatine County jailer has been criminally charged in connection with allegations of bringing tobacco and a lighter into the jail for the benefit of a federal inmate.
Krystal Kallenberger, 50, has been charged with two counts of felony possession of contraband in a correctional facility. According to prosecutors’ court filings, Kallenberger “admitted to purchasing the items and conveying the contraband” to an unspecified inmate.
Kallenberger has entered a plea of not guilty.
A trial date has yet to be set.