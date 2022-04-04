WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 15: At 10:31 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Bremer Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Ryan Paul Cosby, 33, of Ionia, for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
March 16: At 8:18 p.m., police responded to an SUV-deer accident in the 2900 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Jeffrey Ryan Cole, 49, of Waterloo, was driving southbound in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when it struck a deer, causing moderate damage. There were no injuries.
March 17: At 8:04 a.m., a Waverly woman reported to police an incident of identity fraud that occurred sometime between noon and 3 p.m. on March 16.
• At 6:30 p.m., police were called to the Wartburg College campus for a report of drugs in a dorm room. An investigation led to the arrest of Dennis Jie Davis, 22, of Davenport, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• At 11:02 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Cedar River Parkway. An investigation led to the arrest of Alexandra Irene Cain, 30, of Waverly, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 18: At 12:23 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at McDonald’s. According to the accident report, Valerie Ann Fraser, 52, of Clarksville, was in the drive-thru lane driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, while Alex Kayler McCrary, 25, of Readlyn, was backing out her 2006 Toyota Highlander from a diagonal parking space next to the drive-thru. As Fraser merged into the driveway lane to get to the second kiosk, the Ford struck the Toyota, causing minor damage to both. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 11:37 p.m., police served an arrest warrant from Black Hawk County on Andrew Francis Postel, 36, of Waverly, and added multiple drug-related charges following a search. Police also arrested Kelly Diane Smith, 39, of Waterloo, for multiple drug charges in the same incident.
March 19: At 2 p.m., police responded to Bremwood for an incident that occurred at 1:30 p.m. Following an investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested for first-degree harassment.
March 20: At 1:16 p.m., police responded to Sixth Street Southwest for a report of a domestic disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Lee Ziegler, 34, of Waverly, for first-offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 2:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Crystal Renea Cordray, 38, of Waverly, was westbound in a 2009 Honda Odyssey EX when she came upon a disabled 2001 Lincoln Town Car, driven by Nikole Marie Sternsha, that had slowed down. The Honda then rear-ended the Lincoln, causing both to be total losses. Both drivers were taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. Cordray was cited for following too closely. The crash also had one of the vehicles hit a light pole, causing $3,000 in damages.
March 21: At 9:16 a.m., police took a report of a possible identity theft that occurred on either March 19 or 20.
• At 5:34 p.m., police charged a female juvenile with three counts of harassment of a public official.
• At 7:01 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of 16th Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Steven Lessley, 38, of Waverly, for OWI.
March 22: At 8:33 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 3600 block of East Bremer Avenue. According to the accident report, Molly Jo Hess, 36, of Oelwein, was westbound in a 2011 Dodge Journey Luxury Edition and was slowing to make a turn into Nutrien Ag Solutions. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old driving a 2003 Buick Century Custom was following and after seeing the Dodge slow tried to swerve around the vehicle but rear-ended it. The crash caused the Buick to be a total loss, while the Journey sustained minor damages. The teen was cited for following too closely.
• At 9:09 a.m., police were called to Kwik Star South for a report of a theft that occurred at 2:23 a.m. March 20. An investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Frederick Bernard Gervey, 19, of Waverly, for fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor.
• At 9:20 a.m., police were called to Wartburg College for a report of harassment. The case involves a former student disseminating explicit content of a current student without their consent. The case remains under investigation.
• At 11:40 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of First Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Adena Pigman Baker, 66, of Waverly, driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan SXT, and Ken Eugene Gitch, 57, of Fredericksburg, driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, were driving northbound. Gitch was preparing to turn onto Fifth Avenue Southwest and had just begun his turn when rear-ended by Pigman Baker, who was attempting to pass the Jeep. Both vehicles sustained disabling damages. Pigman Baker was cited for unsafe passing.
• At 9:07 p.m., police took a report of a harassment that occurred between 9:40 p.m. March 3 and 6 p.m. March 22.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 15: At 11:41 p.m., deputies responded to a truck-deer accident on County Road V-21. Scott Allen Johnson, 44, of Oelwein, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado when it struck a deer, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
March 16: At 2:43 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on County Road C-33. Sherri Ann Leyen, 44, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer when it struck a deer, causing approximately $10,000 in damage.
March 17: At 6:46 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident in Iowa Highway 93. Julie Kay Kleman, 63, of Sumner, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
March 19: At 12:51 a.m., deputies responded to an SUV-deer accident on Iowa Highway 3. John William Adams, 58, of Urbandale, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $8,000.
March 20: At 2:16 a.m., deputies responded to a van-deer accident on U.S. Highway 63. Max William Thuringer, 29, of Cedar Falls, was driving a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan when it struck a deer, causing disabling damage estimated at $5,000.
March 21: At 9:28 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 63. According to the accident report, Jason Dean Uhlenhopp, 54, of Aplington, was driving southbound in a 2015 Peterbilt semi when after taking a sip of his tea started choking. The next thing he knew, he was in the west ditch. A witness told deputies the truck crossed over the median at highway speeds and then traveled a short distance into the northbound lanes before crossing back into the southbound lanes and coming to stop in the west ditch. The semi, owned by Wess Inc., of Clear Lake, sustained minor damage, while Uhlenhopp was uninjured and was not cited.
BUTLER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 19: At 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Daniel Livingston, 33, of Parkersburg, on a court-ordered hold warrant.
March 26: At 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Spencer John Manship, 40, of Waterloo, on a probation violation warrant.