Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 9:44 am
Former Clarksville police officer Mike Tobin has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Tobin was arrested on Sept. 1, according to a press release by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
He is facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Two of the offenses are each a Class C felony; one is Class D felony and eight charges are classified as aggravated misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a March 4 complaint to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, which stated that Tobin showed a minor sexually explicit images and videos.
The City Council terminated Tobin's employment.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the criminal investigation.
Investigators forwarded the results and the evidence to the Butler County Sheriff's Office for review.
