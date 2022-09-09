Dr. Ronald Bergman and his medical practice, Bergman Cosmetic Surgery, P.C., of Des Moines, Iowa, have agreed to pay $800,000 to the United States and the State of Iowa to resolve allegations that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others and billed Medicare for medically unnecessary and unreasonable applications of skin substitute products, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Specifically, the government alleged that from 2013 to 2020, Bergman submitted inappropriate claims for payment to government healthcare programs in three ways. First, the government alleged that Bergman submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid in his own name when, in fact, the services were rendered by auxiliary personnel, and when there was insufficient physician involvement for the claims to be billed in Bergman’s name. Second, the government alleged that Bergman submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid in his own name when, in fact, the services were rendered by medical fellows without Bergman, as the teaching physician, being physically present. Third, the government alleged that Bergman submitted claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary and unreasonable applications of skin substitute products.