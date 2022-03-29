The absentee ballot request period for the June 7 primary election is now open, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday. Voters wishing to cast their ballot through the mail can now submit their request for an absentee ballot. Iowa law allows a 70-day request period for absentee ballots.
County auditors can begin mailing absentee ballots 20 days ahead of Election Day, which for the primary will be Wednesday, May 18.
County auditors’ offices will be open for in-person voting starting May 18, or voters may go to the polls on Election Day.
Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests to receive a ballot by mail must be received by the county auditor’s office by Monday, May 23, for the primary. In-person absentee voting at the county auditor’s office is available through the day before the election, June 6.