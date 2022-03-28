Bees will be buzzing around Shell Rock soon. That’s music to the ears of Shell Rock beekeeper Richard Neal and others in his line of work.
“Right now, the bees are still huddled close together around their queen where they have survived the winter by vibrating just enough to stay warm,” said Neal.
He and other beekeepers guarantee their hives’ ample storage of last season’s honey to maintain their strength through their lengthy period of inactivity. They need about 50-70 pounds of honey per hive to stay alive.
Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed March 30 as Iowa Honey Bee Day as did Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young and his Waverly counterpart Adam Hoffman.
Fortunately, cold temperatures, storms and rain typically do not bother the bees, noted Neal. Still, some bees will die, and mites are real a threat.
“During the summer,” says Neal, “the bees can overcome them with their reproductive power, but over the winter, mites are a serious challenge.” He and other beekeepers typically add a few new queens and about 2,000-3,000 additional new bees each spring. Then they and the bees go to work.
“As the temperatures slowly rise to a sustained 50 degrees,” Neal reports with a tone of anticipation, “honeybees will be venturing out of their hives in search of nectar in early blossoms found on the ground or on shrubs and trees.”
Soon there will be a lot of buzzing going on where beehives are found, either naturally or intentionally placed by area beekeepers. Spring is also a busy time for beekeepers who typically plant pollinator plants to increase the diversity of nectar sources for an extended growing season. They can get government funding for pollinator plants for their bees.
Neal has been a member of the Iowa Honey Producers Association since 2004 when he stepped up his operation after he retired. His bees produce a mixed wildflower honey based on multiple species of plants in his wooded habitat near the Shell Rock River. The sites of beehives are typically the scenes of a beautiful array of colorful pollinator plants. Neal’s bees will find nectar in surrounding open fields, in the woods, and in his garden.
Honeybees are significant contributors to Iowa’s food production, wildlife survival, environmental diversity, and economic stability, per the state proclamation. They are important pollinators for a third of the food we eat. They are vital in production of the locally grown fruits, vegetables, nuts, and flowers that feed all Iowans and our wildlife. Some 45,000 honeybee hives in Iowa produce about 4 million pounds of honey valued at over $8 million to our economy. Honeybee pollination provides an estimated $92 million in economic value to Iowa crops.
The Governor and the mayors across the state also encourage residents and visitors to enjoy local honey products and assist in reducing the threats to honeybee survival in our state.
The state also recognizes that honeybees face serious threats from invasive pests and disease, decreasing bee friendly habitat due to a loss of plant diversity, variable climate, and pesticide and herbicide pressures. Because the state recognizes the contributions of honeybees, it has an active apiary program that protects honeybees and beekeepers from diseases and pests. It also actively encourages best beekeeping practice by outreach to individuals and beekeeping groups.
There are 4,500 resolute friends of the natural world in Iowa caring for bees as either hobbyists or professional producers.
One such beekeeper in the area, Jeff Busch, keeps his hives along the buffer strips near the Shell Rock River and the West Fork of the Cedar River next to the Dix family farm where those luscious local melons and squash we enjoy all summer are grown.
Melons and squash need bees and bees need them.
“Locations near the river are good sites for bees as there is typically more plant diversity along the river,” Busch said. “The bees are also more protected from spraying in these areas.”
Sustaining a blooming buzzing confusion is the best strategy to produce honey and the well-being of our food crops. Nature has taught us how to participate collaboratively in the process.
Local beekeepers and producers of fresh local produce have learned these lessons well.
Nellie and Stephen Kaus of the Whistling Thistle Farmstead on the edge of Shell Rock also host beehives supplied by a local beekeeper.
The once-a-year honey harvest typically begins in August when pollinator plants begin to dry up. It is a busy time for beekeepers like Neal and Busch who then take the boxes of honey combs out of the hives. They leave the empty wax combs that house the queen and the larvae so they can continue to reproduce themselves and the honey.
Richard Neal demonstrated how he cuts the tops of the wax off the combs before he puts them in a centrifuge that spins out the filtered honey. The excess wax is melted down into blocks which can also be sold for various uses such as candle making. Busch purchases honey from Neal and another local beekeeper, John Kramer.
As the local retailer in the honey infrastructure, Busch bottles the local mixed flower honey using equipment he purchased from Dr. Galen Eiben, former biology professor at Wartburg. He also purchased the retail business from Eiben, who was a pioneer in establishing the local honey retail supply.
As a beekeeper as well, Busch reports that his hives and production equipment is very old. “My equipment and knowledge of bee keeping was handed down through the family from my uncle Marvin and my grandmother,” he noted.
And while beekeeping has been a part of most rural communities since their settlement, it is important that residents appreciate the work of beekeepers in sustaining this valuable link in our natural ecology.
Thanks to local beekeepers, locally grown honey of a wide variety is found in most food stores in Iowa. The locally produced and processed mixed flower honey from the Shell Rock area, Busch sells through the Riverside Café and the Scoop in Shell Rock, businesses he owns with his wife Donna. He also supplies UNI with its food service needs and markets honey to the Cedar Valley Fish Market, as well as Barn Happy and the Farmers Market in Cedar Falls.