Members of the Bremer County Fair Board, along with several Waverly city elected officials and area children, dug in their shovels on the new fairgrounds site at 300 39th St. NE north of Titan Machinery on Friday, symbolizing the start of work on the project.
Mayor Adam Hoffman and Mayor Pro-tem and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas represented the city, along with At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers and Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow.
2021 Bremer County Fair Queen Carly Steiert attended, as did fair board members Ron Lenth (also Bremer County Extension director), Danny Buls, Dawn Bergmann, Josh Gilbert, Nylene Geerts, Jayson Hoppenworth, Josh Petersen, Roy Petersen, Tim Spratt, Randy Bergmann, Andy Demuth, Jon Elsamiller and Walter Hinrichs.
Facilities co-manager Roy Petersen expects bid packages for infrastructure will be released within about eight weeks.
“You could see above-ground construction yet this fall,” Petersen said.
Earthwork on all 50 acres was awarded to Cole Excavating of Greene, who had the low bid “well under” the engineer’s estimate, he said.
“A majority of the council was here,” Petersen said Friday, calling this “encouraging.” He expects the fair board will be asking the council to use the current fairgrounds again in 2023, but that the 4-H exhibit hall and a livestock building are expected to be up by fair season 2024.
As for progress toward its $15 million goal for completion, the Fair Association is over $1 million in, which was needed for the earthwork. The second million will be for infrastructure such as water and sewer.
Of the dollar threshold to hold the fair there, Fair Board President Josh Petersen said, “Depends how much of a tent city you want to have.”
To hold the first fair there, $5 million will be needed, Petersen said.
Building sponsorship costs are listed on the website. A $100,000 gift will sponsor the camping area, outdoor event area or free-entertainment stage; $150,000 for the maintenance building; $250,000, a livestock barn; $350,000, the 4-H and FFA show arena; $500,000, the 4-H and FFA exhibit complex; and $1 million, “Grand Marshal of Fair Grounds.”
The pie auction at the fair will be the next big fundraiser.
Petersen welcomed any groups or organizations to reach out to him to present on the new fairgrounds project. He prefers a text message, at 319-961-2535. Or reach out to any fundraising committee member at bremercountyfair.com.
To donate, visit the “New Site Updates” tab.