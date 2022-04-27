Polishing pianos and dusting displays, members of the Bremer County Historical Society and volunteers are readying the Bremer County Historical Society Museum for the Tuesday, May 3, season opening. Summer programs for 2022 are designed to spark interest in local history and move fundraising forward.
Once it was a stagecoach stop; then a hotel and a pill factory. Now, the 1862 building at 402 W. Bremer Avenue is a museum. Museum doors opened in 1961. Supported and operated by volunteers, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
Today, the museum is visited by individuals, families and school groups of all ages. It offers Bremer County residents a unique place for weddings, receptions and photo shoots.
The 160-year old structure is one of the five oldest commercial buildings in Bremer County. It’s also one of the county’s tallest, with artifacts of daily living and Bremer County businesses on display. Height, age, and weather-related structural issues have combined to create a bulging east wall.
“Although fund raising to address the ‘Battle of the Bulge’ has passed the halfway mark of the $100,000 effort, additional community support is key to our final goal to begin fall construction,” says volunteer Peggy Hamilton.
The mission of the Bremer County Historical Society is to kindle and keep alive an interest in local history by collecting, preserving and sharing materials relating to that history.
“As a county museum, we serve as an educational resource for local schools and colleges. We provide tours, internships and opportunities to develop student projects,” noted Bremer County Historical Society president Jill Everding.
“I take the Wartburg College History Capstone class to the Museum for several reasons,” said Dr. Terry Lindell, Wartburg Professor of History. “It’s a good setting to talk about issues in public history, and a good place to invite comparisons with other museums that students have visited. I use the setting to encourage students to get involved in such organizations after they graduate and remind them of the College’s mission of ‘Lives of Leadership and Service.’”
“The Milius display in the Veterans’ Room was significantly improved by the work of a pair of students a few years ago,” Lindell added.
Road trips do their part to keep history alive, like ‘Cruising Through History,’ a popular returning series that combines cars and historic sites.
This year, ‘Cruising Through History’ will spark interest in Sumner history.
On Sunday, June 12, cars — old and new — leave from the BCHS Museum at noon to arrive in Sumner around 1:30 p.m. At first, visitors will tour the 1901 historical Sumner school building, known popularly as the Memories are Forever Museum.
The Cruise will then stop at gravesites of Sumner’s founders, and proceed through Sumner’s City Park and continue to two historical Sumner homes. Dash plaques will be given to the first 25 vehicles registered.
Bremer County Historical Society volunteers will be visible at parades around the county this summer. Look for them in their vintage blue convertible. Parade walkers will distribute BOGO admission cards to the Museum. (Buy One Get One.)
The Museum is open and staffed by volunteers Tuesday through Thursday 1-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 1-4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth 6-17, free for ages 5 and under. Season passes and membership levels are available.
Donations can be mailed to the museum or submitted online at https://www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org/single-project. As the Museum is a 501c(3) organization, donations are tax deductible. Contact staff at 319-352-1862 (the date of the building’s origin) to schedule activities or to become a volunteer.