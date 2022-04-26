Reconstruction of the north portion of Cedar Lane is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 2, the Waverly City Engineering office announced. Cedar Lane will be closed to through traffic from Horton Road to Brown Lane for the duration of the project.
Local resident access will be maintained by various means during the project and will be communicated to individual neighborhoods. Brown Lane will remain open for the duration of the project.
Stage one will be composed of pavement removals and storm sewer work.
Evans Street will remain open until removals, storm sewer and grading work is completed in stage one.
Residents on Fifth Street NE and on Cedar Lane west of Fifth Street NE will have access to Horton Road from either Fifth Street NE or Cedar Lane depending on the stage of removals.
If you have questions, please call the City’s Engineering Office at 319-352-9065.