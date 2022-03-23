A Cedar Rapids man has died after colliding with an unoccupied parked semi near Janesville on Saturday evening, according to an Iowa State Patrol Post 9 officer’s report.
Eric Stenseth, 52 years, of Cedar Rapids was northbound exiting Highway 218 at mile 195 to Janesville when his 1999 GMC pickup left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 2005 International semi parked on the shoulder of the off-ramp, the trooper reported.
The patrol reported he was taken to the University of Iowa.
Assisting the patrol was Janesville Fire and Rescue and first responders, Waverly Health Center ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare, Janesville Police, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Dale’s Service and Towing.