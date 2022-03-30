Charlie Kramer, an athletic freshman from rural Shell Rock, had to sit out the entire football season this year.
And then the entire wrestling season.
After having a COVID-19-related stroke at the start of the school year, the sports-loving teenager was forced to sit on the sidelines and focus on rehabilitation while his twin brother, Camden, forged ahead on the playing field.
“He’s very competitive,” the twins’ mother, Koula Kramer, said of Charlie. “It was tough to see his identical twin get better and stronger” while he had to concentrate on his recovery.
There were ongoing concerns about his heart, too. He was instructed to keep his heart rate within a strict range, which limited his physical activity.
“The hardest thing for me was not being able to participate in sports,” Charlie reported in response to written questions. “The last three months I have felt as ready as ever but I wasn’t able to participate.”
“It was really hard to just watch, especially when you feel so ready to start,” he continued. “Sports are a big part of my life, and not being able to do anything was really hard on me.”
But Charlie’s hard work and perseverance have paid off. On Thursday, after seven months of recovery, his cardiologist finally cleared him for regular activity.
“We weren’t home long,” wrote his mother, “and I could hear the clanking of the weights downstairs. He is determined.”
The next day was the first high school rugby game of the season, and, although he had missed the first two weeks of practice, Charlie Kramer was fully back on the team.
And back on the field.
Charlie, a center, played about three minutes in each seven-minute half at Friday’s game, according to his mother. He scored once and had five tackles.
“What a way to come back, Charlie!” Koula celebrated on Facebook.
Charlie says he “feels great” now.
“I am excited to get back to doing the things that I love,” he said. “I have a lot to prove, being a freshman.”
He plans to use his hard-earned progress to improve his game.
“I have learned so much from my stroke — I’m excited to use what I’ve learned and put it into sports.
“I’ve learned patience, and consistency has helped me regain almost everything,” he said. “And those traits transition over to sports and my work ethic.”
Now that he’s back playing again, Charlie has come full circle. His medical marathon started after a suspected concussion during football practice last August.
He had a headlong crash into another player on a Friday. By Saturday, his vision was bad and he wasn’t eating.
“He just wasn’t himself,” said his mother. “By Sunday, I was starting to get a little worried.” Now Charlie had a fever to contend with, too.
By Monday, his eyes were bloodshot and his vision was blurry. A CT scan, however, showed that his head looked fine. The family was told that Charlie’s illness was probably just a virus and he would need five to seven days to get over it.
Tuesday was just as bad, and by Wednesday, “His eyes were so bloodshot, you can’t even imagine,” Koula said. An eye doctor told them there was no correlation with a concussion.
“He didn’t eat anything all week,” his mother reported, which was highly unusual for a growing teenage boy.
By Thursday, Aug. 19, Charlie was “really down,” according to Koula. Quiet. Lethargic. And still feverish.
That night, she went to check on him a couple of times while he was sleeping. At 11 p.m., his fever was low enough that she didn’t wake him.
But at 1 a.m., she thought he needed to take fever and pain medication. She woke him up from a sound sleep and discovered that his right arm was limp. He couldn’t swallow the toast she gave him to take with his pills, gagging instead. And he couldn’t walk right.
Charlie had had a stroke.
Koula said she tried to project calm while panicking inside because she didn’t want to frighten her then-14-year-old son. She woke up her husband, Steve, bundled Charlie into the car, and alerted Allen Hospital on the way that they were bringing in a juvenile stroke victim.
Allen personnel confirmed the stroke and immediately sent Charlie to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where blood work revealed that he also had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), the result of a case of COVID-19 that he hadn’t even known he’d had.
“Basically, all of his organs were inflamed,” Koula said, “and his heart was so inflamed and damaged that it wasn’t working properly.”
Charlie’s MIS-C had given him myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle.
His blood was pooling and thickening, forming clots. One blood clot had already lodged in his brain. Another one was sitting on his heart. Charlie was immediately placed on blood thinners.
“He was very critical the first four days,” Koula said. “He couldn’t see. He couldn’t talk. He could understand everything, but he couldn’t talk.”
“We’re very lucky that his life was spared,” she continued. “I was terrified that he’d have another stroke.”
But, she reported thankfully, eventually the inflammation started coming down, his vision improved, and the large blood clot on his heart dissolved.
“Then we went straight to the rehab facility” in Waterloo, Koula said, and Charlie started therapy for his speech and occupational therapy for his hand. “We were so thankful to be there.”
Charlie returned home at the start of Labor Day weekend, much better than when he had left but with a long road of rehabilitation ahead of him.
He wasn’t alone in the journey, however. Not only did he have the staunch support of his family — his parents and six siblings — but from the community.
“Football is such a big family,” explained Koula, “and they all just really rallied around us and Charlie.”
The moms of some of Charlie’s friends made bracelets and stickers that said “CK Strong,” showing their support for Charlie. “CK Strong” stickers adorned the football team’s helmets in the fall, and a bigger “CK Strong” sticker is displayed on a lot of kids’ (and Koula’s) phone cases.
“Charlie got cards from people we don’t even know,” Koula marveled. “It was just so heart-warming.”
Charlie concurred.
“I would like people to know that I am very thankful for the love and support that I have had,” he said. “I am very thankful for the community and all the support they have given me and my family. I am very appreciative.”
Support has helped a lot, but that’s not to say the rehabilitation process has been easy. Koula noted that the long recovery period has been emotionally hard on Charlie.
“But he’s a fighter. He’s worked so hard.”
“When things were bad,” Charlie wrote, “I just prayed. I knew God had a plan for me. Jeremiah 29:11 says, ‘For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’
“This verse really helped me as I was going through hard times. It helped me to realize that God has a plan for me, and I just had to be patient.”
Charlie hopes to use his experience to help others who are facing difficult situations.
“I hope to inspire others and help others going through tough times,” he said. “I know what helped me and what didn’t. I know what I needed to hear and what I didn’t need to hear from others. I just want to help others.”
Charlie’s mother said he has already reached out online to reassure another young person who has had a stroke.
“He’s already helping people with what he’s gone though,” Koula said. “It’s pretty special.”
While Charlie has the all-clear to return to normal activities, he is not completely out of the woods yet. According to his mother, he will need regular medical checkups for the next three years to make sure his health stays on track.
Another virus and fever could cause his myocarditis to return, she said. Plus, he still has a lot of numbness in his right index finger.
“He’s basically where he should be in recovery,” Koula noted. “First, there’s fast improvement. Then, it’s slow. That’s where we’re at with his hand.”
Charlie continues to work on his speech, as well, although it is much improved since the time of the stroke.
“We know that God is really in control, said Koula. “He just answered our prayers. He’s not done with Charlie.”