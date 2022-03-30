Diversity and inclusion in job applicants and introducing a Black history celebration were among recommendations Waverly City Council heard on Monday. The message came from a member of the fledgling Human Equity and Diversity Commission of the City Council, Chair Nana Quaicoe.
The commission, which an ordinance solidified in January 2021, is seeking another member. To comply with gender balance requirements, the city requests that applicants be male. Mayor Adam Hoffman recommended the first round of commissioners with City Council approval over a year ago.
Quaicoe presented five goals.
Firstly, the group encouraged the use of inclusive language by businesses and community organizations. Avenues to accomplish this could be in education of the whole community like implicit bias training, a book club discussing inclusivity and diversity; bringing in guest speakers and community partnerships, Quaicoe said.
Secondly, the group wants to see diverse employment pools fostered and income equality advocated. This would focus on employers and development planning, Quaicoe said.
The commission is working to develop an “all are welcome” campaign.
“It basically involves — encouraging diversity training at more businesses,” Quaicoe said; “To at least have a diverse pool.”
Commissioners met with Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver to discuss how to help businesses engage with diversity and inclusion.
As for the city economic development’s “Waverly Welcome Home” campaign, the commission would like to see it made more inclusive of diversity.
Thirdly, the group wants to develop awareness of community-based resources for health and wellness by creating a “one-stop shop” for resources for those in need.
“We realized there are not too (many) resources in terms of what people actually need. In terms of our website we (want to) have these resources that talk about cultural differences, diversity or essentially inclusion as well to try to create this place where you can go to find everything you need,” he said.
Fourthly the commission recommended creating programming and opportunities for at-risk youth through working with community organizations.
The group met with Jim Holz of the MSA Professional Services group, a group that is involved with comprehensive planning in Waverly.
“He talked about this master plan in terms of the city of Waverly and we did share some suggestions in terms of including accessibility in terms of buildings and need for a community center,” he said.
Fifthly, the commission called for strengthening partnerships with minority and marginalized groups in rural communities and empowering them to grow and share experiences.
“I feel like goal five is our sort of — most paramount goal,” Quaicoe said.
Commission members have reached out to community members, he said. Plans for a Junteenth Black history celebration were moved back from the current year to 2023. Commissioners also met with Bremer County Fair Board and the Heritage Days committee.
Juneteenth – a combination of the words June and Nineteenth – commemorates when the last enslaved people in the South were finally set free.
“Last year we had a really successful event for (the) welcome of college international students,” said Quaicoe, a Wartburg College professor. “International students make up a huge percent in terms of diversity in Waverly.”
A chorus of council members said they were impressed with the group’s progress.
“I’m really pleased to see the concrete actions that you’re taking to reach these goals, the progress you’ve made and the foundation you’ve built,” Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said.
Both the council and commission members expressed openness to exchanging ideas for plans.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe said she and Birgen were frequently at the Black Lives Matter events on the courthouse lawn two summers ago and witnessed meaningful conversations between law enforcement and people of color about their interactions, which she said can produce anxiety.
“l’d be really interested in you talking with Chief (Rich) Pursell and see if there’s any opportunities when our department does training,” Rathe said.