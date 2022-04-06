Daniel Phillips, Waverly Health Center emergency medical technician, was recently presented with the health center’s Spirit of Volunteerism award.
Phillips lives in Waverly and was nominated for his time and dedication to the Janesville Community Center by organizing, planning, cooking and serving over 6,200 community meals starting in the summer of 2020 and continuing through the summer of 2021.
A $250 donation to the organization Every Piece Matters will be made in Phillips’ name. Every Piece Matters’ mission is to provide communication tools for the community to create an environment that is inclusive to those with diverse communication needs.
This award is a way for WHC employees to show appreciation to an employee who volunteers in the community. WHC recognizes one exceptional employee volunteer each year.