The Waverly City Council was asked to guide city staff on how to utilize or dispose of the former Irving School site at a study session March 28.
The city acquired the former Irving School site from the W-SR School District in 2014 to complete the Dry Run Creek project. The city paid $45,000 for the property, Economic Development Director William Werger wrote in a memo to council.
The property originally consisted of seven separate parcels. Property in and north of the finished Dry Run project were deemed unsuitable for development. The city surveyed the remaining 1.6-acre triangular parcel south and west of the Dry Run for further use. It is located diagonally behind Domino’s Pizza and straight behind a building that once held a Subway restaurant until it moved to Fourth Street SW. The parcel is bounded by the bike trail on the north, Sixth Street SW on the west and Second Avenue SW on the south.
The current residential-two (R2) zoning would allow its use as a park or residences for one or two families, or an in-home business.
Council discussion on this item lasted nearly an hour.
A workforce housing grant was among the considerations driving development talk, Werger said.
Discussion was held last year with neighboring landowners. The parcels are in a district labeled historical. Considerations were whether to rezone and how to place driveways on the proposed lots, which would be 65 feet wide if single-family lots. Staff said five such lots would fit.
Council members said residents in past discussions overwhelmingly wanted single-family dwellings — although rezoning to R1 was not brought up. Rather, council discussion leaned toward staff soliciting plans in these parameters.
Council members said neighbors were concerned that it remain single-family housing.
In the discussion, staff said the city was not considering multifamily zoning, although R3 and Commercial rezoning options were listed under possible considerations in the council agenda packet.
“We proposed single units,” said Werger. “They would be owner-occupied. We didn’t want rentals at that point.”
City staff submitted a draft request for proposal to council at the meeting on this topic last year. The draft was not sent out owing to controversy, City Administrator James Bronner said.
Councilwoman Heather Beaufore said neighborhood residents expressed at a prior meeting a desire to avoid multi-residential dwellings, listing duplexes among these.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow — who later noted he lives in the neighborhood — said he had spoken with residents concerned, “changing the character of the neighborhood by having higher density residential development.
“The other part, townhouses are not the same design as the surrounding houses, which are single family detached residences,” Drenkow said.
The council debated over the scale and cost of housing units, and the definition of affordable housing.
Werger asked about garage positioning on such lots.
“We’ve looked at some Craftsman style homes that have rear-loading garages,” he said. “They don’t work to have them front-loading where you have to drive around the house.”
One option was to have a rear alley but Werger expressed doubt how popular rear-loading garages on an alley would be.
The bike trail and Dry Run cut through the middle of the block on the diagonal.
“I would be willing to abandon the concept that this has to be more affordable style housing,” Drenkow said.
“If (it’s) ‘affordable housing’ — probably looking at some kind of multiunit development, townhouse or duplex,” he said. “That I don’t think is appropriate for this area of Waverly.
“Two-bed, one-bath, fairly basic, would be smaller — but you’re still probably looking at $300,000 for a new structure in this market,” he said.
“That was my thought, maybe 750 square foot, two-bedroom, a bath, on a slab, keep it affordable,” At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider said noting this “checks off a lot of boxes.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe wasn’t opposed to the alley idea if it fit the neighborhood.
Rathe said if it was a private project, she would propose a budget to a builder and ask for ideas, or look at other urban areas.
“There’s other developments that have small, or tiny houses and people are buying them,” Rathe said.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas proposed a lot like one “on the southwest side of Fifth and Fifth.
“That would fit in that neighborhood beautifully,” Kangas said.
As discussion turned to examples, Drenkow shared a photo. It showed a two-story 1,870 square-foot two or three-bedroom house with side garage on a similar-size lot to the smallest width proposed at the Irving site, appraised at $300,000.
“It’s a large house,” he said.
He said he did not want to see, another photo, a counterexample of people on a couch in the front yard.
“That’s why being able to control the development — rather than simply selling the property to a developer and they can put in what they want to — to me it’s important,” Drenkow said. “We need to be able to protect the neighborhood.”
Werger said controlling the site would become difficult once sold, unless it was a “condominium regime — you can actually control it after this.”
“You talk about houses that are $330,000,” Werger mused. “Why would you buy that in a dry run?”
“Why would you put houses?” Rathe countered.
“Townhouses, they’re looking for the location and the small area around it,” Werger said.
Drenkow said neighbors were hesitant about townhouses.
“I understand what you’re saying, probably a residential townhouse development would be the best use of that property,” Drenkow said.
“(We’re) trying to meet the goals we’ve said are our goals for the city — to expand housing, expand economic development and fill in this great piece of property — even if it does have a dry run on it — and still trying to meet the neighbors’ concerns,” Rathe said. “Every time we try to make change, we run into this.
“There’s nothing wrong with townhouses, it depends who’s living in them, whether they take care of the property basically, and whether they’re going to be rented. Or are they going to look like this yard that has a couch in it with a bunch of people drinking,” she said. “It’s a valid concern.
“In this construction market, nothing is affordable for people who are lower to middle income, it’s a terrible market right now from that standpoint,” Rathe said. “But maybe we could come up with ideas that fit the neighborhood that were less dense than what we were proposing before but are dense enough.”
Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers said other considerations were its proximity to the hospital. Could it serve as veterans’ affordable housing, she wondered, noting the possibility of grants.
Meyers mentioned a sustainable neighborhood built on a former school site in Charles City.
“They’re on a slab but I think they’ve got a shelter they can go to if the tornado sirens go,” she said. “I think there were grants available to help that construction. And those filled up as soon as they were built.
“But I’d love to see us be creative about — if that might work,” she said.
“The other alternative is to just do nothing if it’s not in the community’s best interest,” Schneider said, acknowledging staff efforts.
“But it’s a terrible time to build. So if we run this up the flagpole and get a lukewarm or cold response from builders, I don’t think it hurts to rest this for a year or (two),” he said. “Just to build just to check it off, I don’t think it’s the right thing either if we want it done properly to where everyone’s happy with it.”
Kangas agreed, noting high materials prices.
Schneider said current-market “outrageous” lot prices may be a selling point if the city is willing to sell the ground to a developer for a deep discount, an idea Werger had floated.