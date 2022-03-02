The window to file for county office is Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 25 — and now that applies to petition and non-party candidates.
In the past, “Nominated by Petition” and “Non-Party Political Organization” candidates filed papers in August of even-numbered years.
However, during the 2019 Legislative Session, the candidate filing period was significantly altered for candidates who are not affiliated with the Republican or Democratic parties and want their name on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
With the 2019 Legislative change, all county government offices must now file during the filing period that begins at 8 a.m. Monday, March 7 and ends at 5 p.m., Friday, March 25.
“This deadline applies to both the June primary and November general election,” said Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf.
Nomination papers will specify whether the candidate will be placed on the June 7 primary or the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Seats that are up for election in 2022 are: County Board of Supervisor Districts 2 and 3, County Treasurer, County Recorder or County Attorney, Township Clerks and one Township Trustee in each township in Bremer County.
With the exception of township offices, at least 100 signatures are required on nomination forms. Township Clerk and Trustee candidates are required to file an Affidavit of Candidacy only.
The Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Petition forms and Candidates’ Guides are available in the County Auditor’s office and on the Secretary of State’s website under Elections and then Candidates.
For further information about running for office, call the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at 319-352-0340.
Candidates must file in the County Auditor’s Office of the county they reside.