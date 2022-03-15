Newly-released 2021 graduation rate data from the Department of Education showed that five area districts saw the share of graduates increase, seven saw the slice decline and two saw no change.
Three districts gained 5 percentage points or more on the 2021 graduation rate:
• East Buchanan climbed 7.2 points, graduating 97.9%;
• North Fayette Valley and Starmont each gained 6.9 points, graduating 93.5% and 97.6%, in order.
Four districts lost 5 percentage points or more on their grad rates in 2021:
• Oelwein dropped 11.9 points, graduating 79.1%;
• Independence fell 8.3 points, graduating 86.5%;
• Tripoli slid 7.3 points, graduating 89.5%;
• Sumner-Fredericksburg lost 5.5 points, graduating 90.2%.
The rest moved less than 4 percentage points to get to spring 2021 and kept graduation rates at or above 94.6%. They are from positive to negative movement:
• Wapsie Valley rose 2.4 points, graduating 100%.
• Waverly-Shell Rock gained 1.9 points, graduating 98.4% in 2021;
“Obviously, all districts would like to have every student graduate,” said W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamforth. “While schools try to put things in place to help them get through there are times, unfortunately, when students experience personal issues that are beyond the control of the school districts.”
• West Central and Nashua-Plainfield had no change and graduated everyone;
Superintendent Todd Liechty said in 2020-21 staff accepted the challenge of Nashua-Plainfield’s vision statement, “Educating to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.”
“In 2020-2021, this challenge was accepted and our dedicated staff did just that,” Liechty said. “The staff at Nashua-Plainfield went above and beyond, meeting the emotional and academic needs of all of our students. Mindful planning of a new schedule, communication with families, flexibility and in-person classes all year were major factors in the success and graduation of the class of 2021. “Although we are hopeful we will not have repeat educating through a pandemic, we are proud of our school district for stepping up to the challenge.”
• Jesup lost 1.1 points to 94.6%;
• Denver lost 1.5 points to 98.5%;
• Janesville lost 3.7 points, graduating 96.3%;
Female students in four districts gained ground (Starmont, Tripoli, Jesup, East Buchanan and W-SR) and in five other districts lost ground on grad rates (Oelwein, Indee, NFV and S-F) while grad rates were unchanged in five more districts with perfect female graduation rates both years (WC, WV, N-P, Denver and Janesville).
Girls saw the greatest graduation gains year over year at Starmont (up 11.1 points to 100%) and Tripoli (up 7.1 points to 100%) and the greatest graduation losses at Oelwein (down 11.1 points to 77.5%) and Independence (down 8.6 points to 91.4%).
Male students in five districts gained ground (NFV, EB, WV, Starmont and W-SR slightly) and in seven districts they lost ground (Tripoli, Oelwein, Indee, S-F, Janesville, Jesup, and Denver). N-P boys all graduated both years. Boys saw the greatest gains year over year in the slice graduating at North Fayette Valley (up 20.9 points to 95.1%) and East Buchanan (up 8 points to 95.5%) and the greatest graduation losses at Tripoli (down 20 points to 80%) and Oelwein (down 12.6 points to 80.4%).