WAVERLY — The Greater Waverly Municipal Band will begin its 2022 summer concert season at the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park on Thursday, June 2. Weekly concerts will continue each Thursday through July 21 under the direction of Dr. Craig A. Hancock. Rain site is the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Auditorium.
The band also will participate in the Shell Rock Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 2, and the Waverly Heritage Days parade on Saturday, July 16.
The season’s first rehearsal runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band Room. Remaining rehearsals are set for Wednesdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and July 6, 13 and 20.
The band is open to all area residents who enjoy playing an instrument, and auditions are not required. Players read a fresh set of music at each rehearsal and perform it the following night.
“All are welcome to join us, whether for all the concerts or just a few,” Hancock said. “No one is too young or too old—we’ve got middle-schoolers and 80 year-olds. We’re a bunch of people who come together to have fun making good music.”
Players who need an instrument or have other questions should contact Hancock prior to the first rehearsal. Call 319-352-8296 or email craig.hancock@wartburg.edu.