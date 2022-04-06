Prom season is here, and area high school students are preparing to sweep each other off their feet.
Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock both have their dances this Saturday, Denver’s is April 23 and Tripoli’s is April 30.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Grand March (for viewing the prom outfits) starts at 7 p.m. in the Go-Hawk Gym and is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a donation of $1 per person is requested.
W-SR prom is scheduled in the Bock Gym from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s theme is “To the moon and back.” Tickets cost $15. There is no after-prom event.
Janesville’s evening starts Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with the Grand March in the high school gym (free of charge). The dance follows from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club. The theme is “Midnight Garden,” and cost is $5.
After-prom activities for Janesville students will be at the W in Waverly from midnight to 5 a.m. The event is free to Janesville juniors and senior and will include prizes such as smart TVs, Apple watches, gift cards and small attendance prizes.
At Denver, the April 23 events start with the Grand March at 5 p.m. in the Cyclone Center athletic complex (donations requested). Dinner and the dance follow at Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo. Cost is $20 for non-Denver or underclass guests but is covered for Denver juniors and seniors.
Denver’s after-prom event starts at 10:45 p.m. in the Cyclone Center. This year’s theme is “Under a Thousand Lights.”
Tripoli’s grand march is April 30 in the middle school gym at 4 p.m. for $1. Prom is at Waterloo Center for the Arts with after-prom at the Cedar Valley Sports Plex, also in downtown Waterloo.
Reporter Mira Schmitt-Cash contributed Tripoli prom details.