Construction schedules, details, and funding for a new all-concrete five-span truss bridge crossing the Cedar River in Janesville were shared at a public meeting attended by about 30 area residents, business and city representatives on March 15.
Janesville area residents might sleep a little easier knowing that the new $6 million bridge is scheduled to be completed in 2023, prior to the 2025 proposed Department of Transportation closure of the U.S. 218 access at Maple Street.
“The schedule is important to this project,” said Joe Elsinger, a civil engineer with MSA Professional Services. “We need to get this project done before any work on the Maple Street project. Be prepared for the bridge to be closed in 2023.”
Final bridge plans will be submitted in July. Bids will be received by October and eight to 12 months of construction will proceed from winter 2022 through 2023.
MSA Professional Services structural engineer Leah Rhodes explained details of the new all-concrete bridge which will be slightly longer, wider, and safer.
“The five-span truss bridge will have no overhead (structure), as beams underneath will carry the load. The existing bridge is only 20 feet wide with no shoulders. This bridge will be 30 feet wide with a six-foot wide pedestrian path on the north side, separated from traffic. Overhead lighting will make the path safer.”
“The new bridge will have no posted weight limit,” added Rhodes; “making it a great improvement to what’s there.”
“A lot of semi drivers will be happy about that,” said Aaron Johnson, an employee of Northeast Machine & Tool, located on the west side of the bridge. Johnson learned that access for that business will remain open during construction.
On its east side, concrete reconstruction will be carried to the Main Street intersection and connect with existing city sidewalk. Some curb and gutter will be added for roadway drainage. The new bridge will be about the same height above the river as the current bridge. Plans are in process for removal or relocation of utilities carried along the old green bridge.
Aware of floodwaters lapping the bridge in 2008, questions were posed by attendees regarding the height of the bridge above the river. That height will remain virtually the same.
“The girders are designed to withstand ice. The bridge is designed so there’s at least three feet from the bottom to the 50-year flood mark. The ‘08 flood was greater than a 100-year flood,” explained Rhodes.
The existing bridge piers will be removed down to streambed and during removal, bridge debris containment will be coordinated with the Department of Natural Resources.
During the bridge replacement, traffic will be detoured eight miles, using the Cedar Wapsi and Union Roads.
“The 218 intersection with Maple Street is fairly dangerous. The DOT makes decisions about that intersection, and if additional signage will be used,” Elsinger said.
The city will need to make a formal request to the DOT to look at modifications for the Maple Street/218 intersection, such as increased traffic control. Discussion and comment is on-going with the city of Janesville, according to Mayor Dave Beenblossom, also in attendance.
“I am working with DOT representatives to come up with some sort of action during the bridge project that will enhance motorists’ safety at the Maple Street intersection,” said Mayor Beenblossom.
Funding for the $6 million project includes $1 million in state funds promised to the city, a $500,000 State Traffic block grant and $2 million in Iowa District 2 discretionary state funds.
U.S. Highway 218 traffic once traversed the Cedar using the 1930s-era green bridge. The city of Janesville took ownership of the now “structurally deficient” bridge about 40 years ago.
Throughout the fall and winter of 2021, the bridge was closed as engineers took samples from the embankment and roadway. A concrete roadbed was constructed there then covered with five inches of asphalt.