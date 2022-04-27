The Bremer County area native owners of a motorsports store that started in Denver eight years ago have moved the shop, Newy’s Moto, to 205 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly.
It opened on April 1.
Owner and Readlyn native Jeff Neuendorf, his wife and co-owner, Allison native Monica (née Allan), and Janesville native and store manager Pat Meyer operate the store.
Jeff has been involved with motorsports since about the time of his 1988 graduation from Wapsie Valley High School.
Meyer and Jeff Neuendorf have worked in the industry over 30 years each.
They both were employed at Weber’s Cycle Center in Waterloo, off Ansborough near the Cattle Congress grounds, which remains a venue for racers from across the nation. The shop sponsors some motocross racers from the surrounding area including from Black Hawk County.
“We’ve both been motorsports enthusiasts for quite a while,” Jeff Neuendorf said.
When the pair started at the Denver site in 2014, inventory included motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs.
“Last year it seemed electric bikes were getting pretty popular, so we tried them out,” Jeff Neuendorf said. “We took electric bikes in Denver last year. Did really well, just needed more space.”
They decided to move the business to Waverly, where he and Monica now live.
“That’s a big part of our store in Waverly,” he said. “You plug them in and charge, and they run off battery. It takes three to four hours to fully charge.”
“I have quite a few customers from Waverly,” he said, also noting strong customer bases in the Wapsie Valley area and Black Hawk County.
He said the store location is conveniently close to the bike trail and boasts ample space for display.
“We were able to purchase and house several more bikes, … take on a few more brands and grow the business,” he said.
What you will not find there, he added, is “old fashioned” bicycles.
“All of our bicycles are electric or electric assist,” he said.
Among the store’s most popular items are a three-wheeled electric trike and a different model, an e-bike that folds in half. They also have a “one-wheel” that Monica said is a rare find in this area.
Newy’s offers many ATV and UTV parts, motor sports parts and accessories, including helmets and generators.
“Since the ordinance was passed here in town that’s getting to be more popular,” Neuendorf said. He lets customers know about registration requirements. The store carries different types of the required accessories: flags, slow-moving vehicle signs and turn signal kits. They also carry windshields and more.
A grand opening is planned Thursday, May 5, with demonstration rides of a few different models.
“We do demonstration rides at any time,” Neuendorf said.
