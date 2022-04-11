An early-morning report of an erratic driver in Bremer County, which evolved into a two-hour standoff with law enforcement, ended with the arrest of an Oelwein man on Friday.
Joshua Smith,42, was arrested without incident. He is charged with burglary in the third degree, second offense, a Class D felony; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; and driving while license revoked, according to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, authorities received a report of an erratic driver along 260th Street on the edge of Denver.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, Smith fled on foot. He took shelter in a vehicle in the driveway of a property along the 2700 block of Navaho Avenue.
State patrol deployed tear gas at the vehicle to force Smith to exit the pickup truck he had entered. Smith was arrested without incident, according to Bremer County Detective Jason Ellison.
He is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Bremer County Jail.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol,Iowa Department of Transportation Denver Police Department, Denver Ambulance and Bremer County Dispatch.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.