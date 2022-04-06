A student organization at the Waverly-Shell Rock School District dedicated to promoting responsible choices is hosting an immersive-learning opportunity at the high school Friday morning.
Students Against Destructive Decisions, the local chapter of the national organization, which now boasts 40 students from freshmen to seniors, is organizing the mock crash event at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Ashley Klamfoth, a senior, said that the lesson about the consequences of destructive decisions is planned to drive home the point that irresponsible actions may have fatal consequences.
This is the first time in four years that SADD has hosted this event at W-SR. Typically held every two years, the event was derailed by Covid, as were many other community happenings in the past couple of years.
A sizable sign bearing the SADD logo was placed on the wall outside of the Go-Hawk gym several years ago as a permanent reminder about avoiding destructive decisions.
“It’s all about choices, everything you do,” said Rick Ruebel, the founder of the local SADD club, who advised the club for 32 years.
Ruebel will be an observer during Friday’s event, but he is confident that the experience will be memorable for students and spectators alike.
“It’s being role-played by their peers,” he said. “And it’s made to look very real.”
Ruebel understands that the nature of the props and the re-enactment of a post-accident response may not be to everyone’s liking.
“This is not intended to scare, this is intended to make people aware that bad things can happen to good people and choices have consequences,” he said. “I have said this a gazillion times over the years.”
Klamfoth and Principal David Fox led the efforts to organize the experience this year. This is the first year without Ruebel as an adviser, as he is now retired.
“I am very thankful that Ashley and Mr. Fox and several others understand the importance of this activity and are keeping it going,” he said.
BRIEF HISTORY OF THE PROGRAM
In 1989, in his first year in the district teaching health and physical education, Ruebel decided to bring to town a program he thought would benefit not just the students, but the community.
He had learned about it while he was in college in 1982, while a student at the University of Northern Iowa.
“It struck me as something that was interesting,” he said.
At the time the club was called Students Against Drunk Driving. In later years, the acronym remained but it now stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions to include decisions beyond alcohol consumption.
As a teacher, Ruebel was determined to make a difference. He is credited with the phase, “It’s a great day to be a Go-Hawk,” which is prominently displayed on a window near his former classroom.
A sign on the wall in his classroom, which now hangs in his garage sums up his philosophy.
“To the world, you may be but one person, but to one person, you may be the world. Make a difference,” the sign reads.
Starting the club, Ruebel asked around and found students who liked the idea. A behind-the-scenes guy, he let the students lead and he served as the adviser.
Over the years, the program grew and so did the involvement of students and local agencies. The props ranged from wrecked cars parked in the student parking lot to a casket placed in the hallway of the school leading to the cafeteria, to a Grim Reaper activity, which involved day-long learning, intended to emphasize the number of people who fall victim to destructive decisions.
“We have found, doing these types of activities, that if it’s made a difference with one person, it’s made a difference,” Ruebel said.
On Friday, a wrecked car will be placed by the baseball fields and Waverly firefighters, first responders, emergency management, the ambulance and the police department are expected to participate in the exercise.
“I like the message,” Klamfoth said. “All choices have consequences.”
She added that she enjoyed organizing the event because of the impact of the message.
“I like that everybody is involved,” she said.